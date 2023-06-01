If there is one thing that we simply cannot get enough of during the summer, it has to be ice cream. Whether it's a fudgy chocolate ice cream or a fruity mango ice cream, chilled ice cream has the power to lift our mood in a matter of minutes. Don't you agree? While there is a plethora of yummy ice cream flavours to choose from, a bowl of classic vanilla ice cream never goes out of style. It's something that we can have at any time of the day without and love it every time. Now, it's quite obvious that we depend on store-bought ice cream to fulfill our sweet cravings, but this is not the best option. These ice creams may be convenient, but they are loaded with artificial sweeteners and additives. What if we tell you that you can make yourself a batch of vanilla ice cream at home that too in just 15 minutes? Yes, you heard us.

Also Read: 5 Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes Under 30 Mins To Beat The Summer Heat

To make this vanilla ice cream, you don't need any fancy ingredients or equipment. It also does not include any eggs, whipped cream, or condensed milk. You can relish it as is or even top it with some chopped almonds or pistachios. Once you make this ice cream at home, you'll forget store-bought vanilla ice cream. Don't believe us? Try making it for yourself! This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.

What Is The Best Way To Store Homemade Ice Cream?

Once your batch of homemade ice cream is ready, transfer it to an airtight container. Put cling wrap on top of it in such a way that it touches the surface of the ice cream. This gives double protection and ensures no air reaches the ice cream. Make sure to seal the box tightly and keep it in the freezer. This way it can last for up to 1 to 2 months.

How To Make Vanilla Ice Cream | Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe In 15 Minutes:

Begin by heating milk in a kadhai. Use milk that has malai in it, as it helps give the ice cream a creamy texture. In the meantime, add custard powder and milk powder to a bowl and mix well. Add 1/4 of the milk to this mixture and mix again. Now, add sugar to the kadhai and allow it to boil until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the flame and add the prepared custard mix to it, stirring occasionally. Once done, allow it to cool and transfer it to a food processor. Add fresh cream and vanilla essence, and blend well. Transfer to an airtight container, cover it with cling wrap, and keep it in the freezer until set. Enjoy your bowl of fresh, homemade vanilla ice cream!

Also Read: Recipe Alert! Make Delicious Butterscotch Ice Cream At Home With Just 3 Ingredients

Watch the complete recipe video of vanilla ice cream here:











So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.