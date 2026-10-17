Navratri is in full swing, and as we head towards the end of the festival, you may already be running out of vrat-friendly meal ideas. While sabudana khichdi, kuttu puri, and aloo dishes remain popular choices, eating the same foods every day can get boring. If you are looking to add something interesting to your festive menu, we have a recipe that brings a familiar favourite to your fasting plate. Did you know you can enjoy pizza during Navratri? Yes, you read that right.





You don't have to give up your pizza cravings just because you are observing a fast. With a few ingredient swaps, you can make a vrat-friendly version at home that looks delicious and adds a fun twist to traditional fasting food.





This Vrat Pizza uses a crispy base made with sweet potato and samak rice, a homemade tomato sauce flavoured with ginger, green chilli, and basil, and whipped paneer instead of regular cheese. Colourful bell peppers add a fresh, crunchy topping, making this an interesting option for anyone who wants to experiment with their Navratri meals.

The best part is that the recipe skips regular flour and conventional cheese, relying instead on ingredients used in many fasting traditions. It is a creative way to bring together familiar pizza flavours and ingredients commonly used during vrat.





Ingredients For Vrat Pizza





Adjust quantities based on the size of the pizza you want to make.

Sweet potato

Samak rice (barnyard millet)

Tomatoes

Ginger

Green chilli

Fresh basil

Paneer

Bell peppers in different colours

Salt and spices permitted during your fast

ALSO READ | Navratri 2026: Which Spices Are Not Allowed During Fasting?





How To Make Vrat Pizza At Home





Step 1: Prepare the base





Cook the sweet potato and samak rice, then combine them to make a base mixture. Shape it into a pizza base and cook until it becomes firm and crisp. Cooking time depends on the base thickness and the method used.





Step 2: Make the tomato sauce





Prepare a homemade tomato sauce using tomatoes, ginger and green chilli. Add basil for flavour and cook the mixture until it reaches a spreadable consistency.





Step 3: Whip the paneer





Blend or whip the paneer until it becomes creamy. This will serve as the cheese-style topping for your pizza.





Step 4: Assemble the pizza





Spread the tomato sauce over the cooked base. Add the whipped paneer and arrange the colourful bell peppers on top.





Step 5: Cook and serve





Cook the assembled pizza until the base is crisp and the toppings are heated through. Slice and serve fresh.





If you are looking to break away from your usual Navratri menu, this pizza is worth trying. Remember that fasting rules vary by household and region, so check that every ingredient, including salt, spices, and paneer, is permitted under your vrat guidelines before preparing it.