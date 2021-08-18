Afternoons are primarily for relaxing, but often, we are caught up in the web of thinking about what to make for lunch? While we usually resort to the daily dal chawal or roti sabzi, we might get bored and look for a change in the taste. So, if you are also thinking about what to cook for lunch today, then we bring you a recipe of rich and flavourful navrattan korma that you would love to indulge in. This dish is made with lots of vegetables tossed in thick yummy gravy with many elements that will surprise your taste buds!





Navrattan korma is a hearty mix of vegetables, spices and milk that come together to create a lip-smacking dish. This rich and indulgent korma is packed with nutrients and flavours that could also benefit your health, and not to forget that this is undoubtedly a good way to make your kids eat more vegetables! Pair this with roti or naan and chutney and enjoy.

Try this yummy recipe

How To Make Navrattan Korma | Navrattan Korma Recipe

First, take the blanched almonds and coconut milk and blend them. Then heat some ghee and add onion paste. Stir-fry till brown. Next, throw in hard spices like cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon and cardamoms and mix well. Now add the vegetables, salt and chilli powder and stir fry over high heat till well coated with the masala.





Lower the heat and cook till vegetables turn soft; make sure to keep stirring it. Lastly, add the coconut milk mixture and simmer for five minutes. Garnish with the coriander leaves and the almonds and serve hot!





For the full recipe of navrattan korma, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it.