Breakfast foods such as waffles, pancakes and croissants have an undying fan base all over the world. Many of our favourite celebrities have been spotted devouring the soft and fluffy pancakes or enjoying a crunchy croissant more than once. However, would-be mother Neha Dhupia has found a special way to enjoy her breakfast plate - by having it at midnight. Yes, the actor has recently posted a picture on Instagram on a Sunday midnight of a half-bitten croissant with some blueberry jam as she enjoys a peaceful night in her pyjamas. Look at the picture here:

Neha Dhupia enjoys breakfast food fo midnight snack

Neha seems to have figured out there is no one right time to dig into a croissant, if you have it in your hands - that's your clue to much right there! While she was on a midnight binge spree, may we also show you another drool worthy sweet treat that Neha and Angad were recently gifted as expecting parents. A decadent and gooey chocolate cake, that has been drizzled with melted chocolate on all sides and is topped with the crunchy and creamy hazelnut chocolates. The cake has put our cravings at an all-time high, look at it here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were gifted a delicious chocolate cake

The mommy-to-be has been taking some much-needed rest after finishing her shoot for an upcoming thriller movie 'A Thursday'. Neha will also be appearing on the silver screen alongside Vidyut Jammwal in a thriller action film 'Sanak'.