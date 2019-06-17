Review: Dragonfly Makes An Impressive Landing At Delhi's Newest Culinary Hotspot - Aerocity

Review: Dragonfly in Aerocity, Delhi is the brainchild of Priyank Sukhija and Badshah

Highlights Dragonfly in Worldmark 1, Aerocity is the hottest restopub in town

It's the brainchild of Priyank Sukhija and Badshah

It serves amazing Asian and European fusion dishes and stunning drinks

Aerocity is fast emerging as one of the best dining places for true-blue gourmands in the capital city of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR). Food lovers looking for more authentic experiences are flocking to the numerous restaurants, cafes and restobars in the Worldmark Towers and the surrounding five-star properties in Aerocity. Countless new places in Aerocity have become the talk of the town for offering exciting opportunities to enjoy the finest quality of foods and drinks. From fine dining spaces to Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), Aerocity has them all and it is truly a delightful hotspot for those who take their food very seriously. It thus made sense for a seasoned restaurateur like Priyank Sukhija to choose Aerocity for opening his latest lounge cum fine dining restaurant - Dragonfly - in collaboration with Bollywood rapper Badshah.





Ambiance And Décor: Opulence Personified





The plush interiors of Dragonfly perfectly echo the flamboyant persona of its owners. The bug-themed décor of the ginormous 10,000 square feet space is refreshingly stunning. The high-ceilinged space is covered with luxurious marble table tops and high chairs. There's a bar covering the entire one side of the ground floor seating area, while the other side is the DJ console area, behind which is a wall dedicated to bug anatomy in kaleidoscopic colours. The decorators and designers have been meticulous in making the theme of the restaurant reflect in everything, from ornaments hanging from the ceiling to the cutlery and even the bathroom fittings! One has the feeling of sitting inside a rather lavish, opulent and comfortable insect nest that is dedicated to high-energy gatherings and revelry.

Also Read: 8 Exciting New Restaurants To Visit This Weekend In Delhi NCR And Mumbai





The bug-themed décor at Dragonfly, Aerocity, Delhi

Food: Asian and European Fusion With A Firm Focus On Taste





Dragonfly offers an array of amazing Pan-Asian and European dishes with a twist. The fusion of flavours never falls flat and has been expertly crafted by Chef Sagar Bajaj to cater to the more nuanced palate of the people of the national capital. The menu is incredibly detailed and the starters comprise a whole lot of options including soups, salads, ceviche, sushi, tempura, dimsums and the delightful 'Puffsomes'. We sampled their Mushroom and Truffle Puffs that were bright green in colour and had a melt-in-the-mouth crumbly texture that made them delicious to boot. Among the vegetarian dumplings, the Pecorino and Cream Cheese Dumplings made quite an impression for their creamy filling and Butter Garlic Prawn Dumplings were the best in the non-vegetarian range. The Sushi Rolls have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and a couple of options for vegans as well. The chef has made sure that people of all dietary adherences have something to indulge in, at Dragonfly.





Also Read: Review: Mallacca Brings Back Delish Dining To 32nd Milestone





Butter Garlic Prawn Dumplings at Dragonfly, Aerocity, Delhi

Among the dumplings, we tried the Charcoal Chicken Xiaolong, which looked beautiful because of its colour, but taste-wise, did not have anything extraordinary to offer. Coming to the main course, we sampled a plateful of absolutely delicious Edamame and Pecorino Barley Risotto, which is sure to make the most adamant non-vegetarians appreciate the comforts of a well-made vegetarian dish. Speaking of comfort, their Bacon Mac Swirls is a dish that no Mac & Cheese lover will want to miss. Chef's Special Crispy Almond and Garlic Prawns are also exquisite - prawns deep-fried in a mild garlic batter, served with chopped roasted almond flakes. They're perfect for your cheat day cravings of something satisfying and crunchy. Another appetiser that hits the right spot is the Roast Quinoa and Crispy Chicken with lemongrass dust that is a crunch-fest straight out of our dreams! All in all, Dragonfly offers a satisfying feast with a mix of familiar and exciting flavours.





Also Read: Review: Decode Air Bar In Gurugram Is A Great Place For 'Weekending' With Food, Drinks And Friends





Crispy Almond and Garlic Prawns at Dragonfly, Aerocity, Delhi

Drinks: The Bold And The Beautiful





Dragonfly offers all the classic cocktails you can hope to find in a resto-pub worth its salt. But it's the signature drinks that work their magic to make this place perhaps one of the best places for tipplers in Delhi NCR. Drink your woes away while sipping from the belly of a dragonfly glass that can hold a surprisingly large amount of alcohol. The unique Manga Mixology menu, designed by world-renowned mixologist Richard Hargroves, throws up gems like the Sakazuki Cooler, Lust and Goku. The unique drinks will have you coming back to Dragonfly for sure.





Manga inspired drinks menu at Dragonfly, Aerocity

Where: Dragonfly, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi





Cost for 2: Rs. 4000 (including alcohol, excluding taxes)







