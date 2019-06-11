Review: Fab Cafe Takes You On A Healthy Culinary Journey With Its Organic Offerings

Restaurant Review: Fab Cafe

Highlights Fab Cafe serves healthy meals made with organic ingredients

There are options for non-diary, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free foods

Go for healthy and delicious North-Indian delights to Fab Cafe

Eating out has always been associated with unhealthy foods. Of course, when taste matters, health takes a backseat. Therefore, the current crop of health fanatics refrains from giving in to their temptations, and avoid going to restaurant and eateries to eat. They prefer homemade meals for they can make them their way with healthy ingredients, something you don't expect restaurants would do for you. Well, you may be mistaken. Breaking all the notions of restaurants serving unhealthy foods, Fab Cafe brings together taste and health in a taut harmony, much to the delight of healthy eaters. The never-ending friction between a bon vivant and a salubrious nut in us can finally be made to rest.





Today's modern times are all about appreciating ancient wisdom. Especially, when it comes to food, out diet is being dialled back to old times when 'organic' was the norm. People, who are focused on wellness, are gradually shifting to pure and organic foods. To enjoy the various gifts, nature has provided to mankind, you don't' necessarily have to slog in kitchen. Fab Cafe is one place that claims to heed to all your health-driven wishes and brings traditional wellness to your table.





Refined oil is replaced with clarified butter (ghee) and mustard oil. Brown rice or red rice takes place of white rice. Healthy grains like bajra, kuttu and ragi is used to cook meals. White refined sugar is lobbed out to make way for jaggery, honey, coconut sugar and brown sugar. That's Fab Cafe for you.







Here's a lowdown of some of the must-eats handpicked by us, if you plan to visit Fab Cafe soon -

Drinks -

Their classic Masala Chai is for those who like to stick to the basics. An eclectic mix of masalas makes this tea a truly rejuvenating one.

Vegan Chai will rivet those who keep away from regular sugar and like healthier dairy alternatives, as it is made with jaggery (gur) and almond milk.





(Also Read: 7 Must-Try Restaurants In Aerocity)











Meals -

Love momos but conscious of weight gain? Here's a chance to experience the same heavenly joy of wallowing in momos, without worrying about counting the calories. The gluten-free Veg Momos here are wheat-free, made of jackfruit flour and root starches. They are suffused with healthy water chestnuts and spinach, filling your plate with pure health.

Their Tri-Grain Papdi Chaat made with kuttu, jowar and bajra flours satiate our appetite for some lip-smacking Indian snacks.

For a rich, meat treat, order the luscious Mutton Galouti on a mini kuttu bread. The bread base was a bit too dry and came in the way of relishing the melt-in-your-mouth galouti kebab. So we wolfed down the galouti without the bread.

















Desserts -





Mango Cashew Tart is the prefect summer dessert you can think of in this balmy weather. It's a vegan cheesecake made with mango and sweetened with jaggery.

Fruit Payasam, with a generous serving of seasonal fruits along with coconut milk is another toothsome treat for your sweet tooth.





(Also Read: 5 Best Health Cafes In Delhi)











Vegan, non-dairy, gluten-free, non-grain, sugar-free - whatever your dietary plan pivots on, you can trust Fab Cafe to provide the food of your liking and help you achieve your fitness goals.











What - Fab Cafe

Where - Lajpat Nagar 3, Vasant Kunj, Sector 29, Gurugram, Central Mall - Aerocity

When - 8:30am - 10:30pm

Cuisine - Healthy North-Indian

Price - INR 1200 approx. for two people











