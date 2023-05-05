Summer in Mumbai can be quite gruelling, but thankfully, we can always find solace in food. We'd all like to stay away from heavy delicacies and stick to light, refreshing treats. Well, some of Mumbai's favourite restaurants and cafes have accordingly announced new menus. Some of them feature special seasonal treats while others are offering new takes on old favourites. Whether you're craving Indian, Asian, Italian or fusion food, there's something for everyone. And what choices there are! From impressive appetisers to indulgent desserts, check out some of the new dishes you can try in the city:

Here Are 8 New And Special Menus To Try At Restaurants In Mumbai:

1. The Bombay Canteen

Photo Credit: The Bombay Canteen

Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad has curated a special menu on the theme "summer and sunshine" at The Bombay Canteen. Expect light yet flavourful treats like Beet Poriyal, Amiri Khaman with chilled yoghurt mousse, Grilled Squid Kachumber, Summer Greens Patta Chaat, Andhra Lamb Pulao and more. For dessert, one can taste their Jigarthanda 'Tres Leches' and PB&J Kulfi.

What: Summer Menu at The Bombay Canteen

Where: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013

Cost for two: Rs. 1700 approx

2. The Little Easy

The new food menu at this speakeasy-themed all-day cocktail bar reflects a playful twist on local and global cuisines. Not to miss is their Guac Sev Puri, Ghee Roast Mushroom Tacos, Quattro Formaggi Naan Bombs, Kerala Pepper Fry Pita Pockets, and Kasundi Prawn Tostada. For the main course, one can try Burrata Pink Sauce Fettuccine, Shawarma Buddha Bowl, Yaki Udon Noodles and much more. End the meal with one of their classic or innovative desserts.





What: New Food Menu at The Little Easy

Where: 231 A, Link Corner Building, 28th Road, Linking Rd, Bandra (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Cost for two: Rs. 2000 approx

3. Nava

Sukat is a dish with Maharashtrian fried shrimp. Photo Credit: Nava

Curated by Chef Akash Deshpande, the Summer Tasting Menu at Nava is an ode to Konkan flavours and local ingredients like Triphala, cashew fruit, yam, kokum, jamun and jackfruit, mangoes, etc. Some of the highlights include The Bombay Jewel (Bombay Duck served with Triphala Beurre Blanc and Wood Apple Sand), Sukat (Maharashtrian fried shrimp served with housemade crackers), Karvand and Goat Cheese, Citrullus Rind (spiced and cured watermelon rinds grilled on a Japanese Barbecue), and Valai Maram (A steamed preparation with green coconut chutney and raw banana).





What: Summer Tasting Menu at Nava

Where: 2nd floor, Suburbia Building Between Linking Road, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

4. Thai Naam

Photo Credit: Thai Naam

The fine dining restaurant's new menu promises delicious Thai flavours with a summer twist. Indulge in Fresh Pomelo Salad, Spicy Chicken with Chilli Garlic and Jasmine Iced Tea, Minced Chicken with Basil Sauce, Stir Fried Bamee Noodles as well as their classic offerings. To finish it off, one can opt for Fresh Watermelon with a Scoop of Honey Nut Ice Cream.





What: Summer Menu at Thai Nam

Where: 1st Floor Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri, Mumbai

Cost for two: Rs. 2500 approx

5. AKINA

AKINA's summer menu celebrates the blooming of cherry blossoms, as envisioned by Culinary Director Jesse Blake. One can taste Chirashisushi (with sashimi selection, sushi rice, tamarind and sesame vinaigrette) and Pork Katsu (with loin katsu, truffled potato and gravy), Peppered Chazuke Rice (with slow-cooked egg, crisp rice/chicken skin, truffle, smoked pepper and green tea dashi) and more. In the dessert section, don't miss their seasonal special Shaved Yuzu and Mango Ice.





What: Summer Menu by Chef Jesse Blake At AKINA

Where: Golden Palace, Turner Rd, opposite Mala Sinha Bungalow, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

Cost for two: Rs. 3000 approx





6. All Saints'

Photo Credit: All Saints'

The new menu at All Saints' offers a wide range of tempting choices. You can try their Buddha Bowl, Tam Sam Salad, Pesto Chicken Salami Focaccia, Kasundi Paneer Wrap, or Waldorf Chicken Wrap. They have introduced 'Small plates' with dishes like Corn Quinoa Cake with Ferry Chilli Tomato Chutney, Crispy Lotus Stem, Devilled Prawns Skewer, and more. You can also enjoy gluten-free pasta options, including Ratatouille Crepe with Parmesan Cream, Lobster Tagliatelle, and Activated Charcoal Potato Gnocchi. There are also a variety of delicious options for sushi, burgers and pizzas as well.





What: New Menu at All Saints'

Where: Plot - 757, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Khar, Khar West, Mumbai

7. Woodside Inn

The gastropub's summer menu has a range of must-try delicacies. Seasonal specials include the Watermelon and Cucumber Solkadhi Gazpacho and Raw Mango and Fresh Plum Salad. Other scrumptious dishes include the Labneh Cream cheese, Goat Cheese and Chilli Pesto Pizza, Pan Seared Sole Fish, Ricotta Malfatti, and Oven Roasted Parmesan Crusted Chicken Leg. Take advantage of the mango season with their Mango and Pistachio Tiramisu.





What: Summer Specials Menu at Woodside Inn

Where: At their Colaba, Andheri and Bandra locations

Cost for two: Rs. 1200 approx

8. La Poz Place

La Poz Place has some lovely new sandwich additions to its Power Lunch menu, which also includes soups or mocktails, salads and desserts. You can now try their Traditional Caprese (with fresh Mozzarella marinated in basil pesto and juicy cherry tomatoes tossed in garlic oil), Mediterranean Bunny Chow (plant-based soya mince cooked in Tomato and Chipotle Sauce), Shish Taouk (plant-based Kebab served with creamy hummus on soft Pita Bread) and Mushroom Cheese Chilly Toast made with Focaccia Bread.





What: New Sandwich Menu at La Poz Place

Where: 105, Ground Floor, Mubarak Manzil, Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, 400001