The festival of Sawan is currently being observed across the country. Also known as the Shravan month, this time of the year is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is considered especially auspicious during this period. Shivratri, which falls during Sawan, holds particular spiritual importance. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Wednesday, 23 July. On this day, devotees gather in large numbers at Shiva temples. Water is poured over the Shivling as part of the Abhishek, and flowers, fruits and belpatra are offered to Lord Shiva. It is believed that praying to Lord Shiva on this day helps fulfil wishes. Devotees also observe fasts and consume satvik food. If you are fasting this Sawan Shivratri, you can include these five simple satvik recipes in your meals.





What Is Sawan Shivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

Sawan Shivratri, which falls in the Shravan month, is considered an auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to tradition, devotees perform water Abhishek on the Shivling and offer items like flowers, fruits, belpatra, milk, curd, and ghee to seek blessings. The fast observed on this day is believed to bring peace, prosperity and wish-fulfilment.

Traditional Offerings Made On Sawan Shivratri

Offer water on the Shivling and chant Om Namah Shivaya.





Milk is poured over the Shivling as a sacred offering.





Curd is another commonly used offering.





Ghee, bhang and dhatura are also part of the ritual.





Honey is often added during the Abhishek ceremony.





5 Fasting Recipes You Can Try On Sawan Shivratri:

1. Makhana Kheer: Creamy And Comforting

Makhana Kheer is a comforting dessert that is ideal for fasting. Roasted makhanas are slow-cooked in milk with cardamom, almonds and cashews. This creamy pudding is a go-to satvik option for Sawan Shivratri and can also be offered to Lord Shiva.

[Click here for the recipe]

2. Sabudana Khichdi: Quick And Light Satvik Meal

Made with soaked sago pearls (sabudana), this light and mildly spiced khichdi is a staple during Navratri and Shivratri fasts. Quick to prepare, it makes for a wholesome meal that is easy on the stomach. Serve it with a bowl of curd for a balanced falahari dish.





[Click here for the recipe]

3. Vratwale Aloo: Fasting-Friendly Potato Sabzi

Vratwale Aloo is a classic fasting dish made using boiled potatoes, ghee, cumin, rock salt, green chillies, tomato and fresh coriander. This flavourful sabzi is best paired with kuttu ki puri (buckwheat flour puris), making it a satisfying option for lunch or dinner during the fast.





[Click here for the recipe]

4. Chaas And Lassi: Hydrating Drinks For Fast Days

Milk-based drinks like chaas and lassi are part of traditional falahari diets. They help keep the body cool and hydrated during fasting. Try this easy Punjabi-style recipe to make chaas or lassi at home with minimal ingredients.





[Click here for the recipe]

5. Singhare Aate Ka Halwa: Sweet Treat For Shivratri

Singhare aata (water chestnut flour) is used to make this melt-in-the-mouth halwa, often prepared during fasts. Rich, nutty and festive, this traditional Indian dessert is perfect for Sawan Shivratri. This recipe is quick, simple and can be made easily at home.





[Click here for the recipe]

How To Plan A Simple Satvik Meal For Shivratri 2025

If you are observing the fast this year, these recipes can help you prepare satisfying and nutritious meals without onion or garlic. The focus stays on wholesome, light ingredients like makhana, singhara aata, sabudana and dairy. All the recipes are quick, simple and deeply rooted in tradition.