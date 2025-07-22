For many non-vegetarians, chicken popcorn is a beloved snack that's hard to resist, especially when it's from KFC. But what if we told you that you can enjoy similar flavours in the comfort of your home? No more waiting in lines or shelling out big bucks for a bucket of crispy goodness. With this easy recipe, you can now indulge in KFC-style chicken popcorn whenever you crave it. The best part? It's ready in just 20 minutes! The recipe for it was shared by the Instagram page @mumbaichikhaugalli. Try it today and get ready to satisfy your snack cravings in no time!

What Is Chicken Popcorn Made Of?

Chicken popcorn is a popular snack made from bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken, marinated in spices and herbs, then coated with a crispy batter and deep-fried to perfection. The chicken is typically cut into small pieces, making it easy to devour in just a few bites.

Is Chicken Popcorn Healthy?

Chicken popcorn can be a relatively unhealthy snack due to the deep-frying process. However, you can make a healthier version by air frying or baking the chicken, which reduces the calorie count significantly.

How To Ensure KFC-Style Chicken Popcorn Turns Out Crispy?

To achieve crispy chicken popcorn, it's essential to use the right batter and frying technique. A light, airy batter with the right balance of ingredients will help achieve crispiness. Additionally, frying the chicken in batches at the right oil temperature will ensure a golden-brown and crunchy exterior.

What To Serve With KFC-Style Chicken Popcorn?

You can enjoy chicken popcorn with a variety of dips and sauces. Some popular options include cream dip, spicy dip, tomato ketchup or mustard sauce. Feel free to experiment with different flavours and find your favourite combination.

How To Make KFC-Style Chicken Popcorn At Home | Chicken Popcorn Recipe

Start by adding boneless chicken pieces to a large bowl. To this, add mirchi powder, salt, black pepper, garlic-green chilli paste and lemon juice.

Mix well, ensuring the chicken is well-marinated. Keep it aside for a few minutes.

Now, add maida and cornflour to a bowl.

Coat the marinated chicken pieces in the flour mixture and put them in a strainer. This will help remove excess flour from them.

Then, dip them in cold water for a few seconds. Coat them again with some flour.

Heat oil in a kadhai and add the chicken pieces in batches. Cook them until they become golden brown and crispy.

Drain excess oil and serve hot with your favourite dip.

Watch the full recipe video below:

With this simple recipe, you can now enjoy delicious KFC-style chicken popcorn at home. Happy Snacking!