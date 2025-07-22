There may not be anything fascinating about a person sitting quietly on a bench and eating their meal. But what if a monkey does the same, just like us humans? A video going viral captures a hungry little monkey in a hotel in Karnataka, as shared by Pet Adoption Bangalore in their X post. Explaining the scenario, the post read, "The kind-hearted staff didn't shoo him away; instead, they lovingly offered him food. This adorable munchkin sat just like a guest, calmly and sweetly enjoying his meal. No mischief, no fuss, just pure gratitude in those little eyes. The whole scene was filled with smiles...hotel staff were happy, customers were smiling, and our monkey friend? He was the happiest of all."





The post added, "Kindness costs nothing but means everything. Let's all learn to be more compassionate, gentle, and humble just like this beautiful moment."





In the viral video, we can see a monkey calmly sitting on a bench and eating his food from a plate. The staff does not disturb him, but is fascinated with the sight of the animal's composure, posture, just like a person.

Watch the video below:







The video received appreciation in the comments section. One user wrote, "Very nice co-existence." Another added, "Awesome! May god bless the shopkeeper. Kindness is free."





This is not the first time a video has gone viral showcasing a monkey's human-like foodie moment. Previously, a viral clip on social media captured a man sharing his plate of temple food with a monkey. Instead of feeling alarmed or scared, the man quietly continued to eat and share the food with the monkey. Click here to watch the fascinating video.