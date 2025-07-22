Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby were the latest guests to join celebrated British chef Gordon Ramsay for a fun cooking session on an episode of his YouTube series 'Scrambled'. The Hollywood stars appeared on the show as part of their media tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The upcoming Marvel film is set to hit the big screens on July 25. With Gordon Ramsay serving as an expert culinary guide, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby tried their hands at making the classic dish, Sausage and Smash. Ramsay saved Pascal and Kirby from tears as he admitted to already peeling the onions in the morning, guaranteeing "no acid".





In the first step, the Materialists actor began chopping the onions, revealing that he was "bad" with knives. A little help from Gordon Ramsay, however, made the task a tad easier. Vanessa Kirby, on the other hand, was assigned the responsibility of cooking the sausages. She added oil to a pan, followed by a sprinkle of salt, before stirring the sausages until they turned golden brown. Next, thyme sprigs were added to another oil-smeared pan. Vanessa Kirby helped remove the leaves from the stalks. Salt, pepper and a small quantity of sugar were added, followed by a dollop of butter for that caramelised twist.





In a signature Gordon Ramsay move, a touch of brandy and a few tablespoons of wine were poured into the mix. The onions and thyme sprigs were cooked on a medium flame. After they turned a little brown, half a cup of vegetable stock was added. After that, Gordon Ramsay instructed Vanessa Kirby to prick the sausages with a fork. The reason was simple: it was for the butter dollops to get absorbed evenly inside the meat.





The final step was preparing the mashed potatoes with enough cream and butter so they would turn soft and melt in the mouth. Pedro Pascal took on the task of mixing the potatoes with a spatula, creating a slightly lumpy mash. Once done, a generous scoop of potato mash was served on a plate, followed by the fried sausages on top. It was garnished with caramelised onion gravy and fried sage. And voila! Sausage and Smash was ready to be savoured.





In a moment of jest, Vanessa Kirby revealed that she had recently learned in an interview that Pedro Pascal was a "bad cook." To this, Pascal gave a nervous smile and told her, "It's a terrible confession to make in front of Gordon Ramsay." Did you know that Vanessa Kirby was a baker? She admitted to making mince pies in the basement. "In the end, it became meditative," she shared. The candid conversation further revealed that actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach was the best cook, who would come on set with "epic" dishes and make coffee in the morning too.











Here's how people reacted in the comments:





A user wrote, "Pedro cutting those onions, I feel represented."





Another one added, "Vanessa trying to get a hold of the situation, and Pedro getting giddy with the salt is killing me."





Someone said, "The collab we didn't know we needed!!!!!" and we totally agree.





"Pedro is so funny, he makes my day.," read a comment.





"I needed these laughs! Loved this!" echoed a few.





Some thought it was a "legendary crossover."





Between playful banter, behind-the-scenes Marvel talk and a hearty British meal, this delicious cooking session served up the perfect mix of food and fandom.