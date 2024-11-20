Mumbai has finally bid goodbye to monsoon and is eagerly waiting to feel a nip in the air. The city that never sleeps can seem even more awake in these months, as it welcomes a time (hopefully free) of intense heat and rain. People are more confident about spending time outdoors and enjoy various types of indulgences. Winter here is a festive season for multiple reasons and what better way to celebrate than with food? Several restaurants, bars and cafes in Mumbai have announced new menus - some related to the season and some simply for novelty. Here are some of the best ones to check out:

Here Are Select New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants To Try In Winter 2024:

Indian Accent, BKC

Photo Credit: Indian Accent Mumbai

Indian Accent has a new Chef's Tasting menu that you cannot afford to miss this season. It celebrates the flavours of the streets of India, with festive and regal twists that will leave you curious to discover more. We were left impressed once again, by Chef Rijul Gulati's craft. We had the opportunity to taste both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions of the menu. Both begin with a trio of bite-sized treats inspired by popular street eats: indori khopra pattice, Ladakhi apricot samosa and a mini raj kachori. In the veg menu, these are followed by Chef's innovative take on Matar Paneer, a delicious serving of Tawa Jackfruit with sattu roti, and a luxurious Chenna Morel with saffron cream, topped with fresh truffles.

For the non-vegetarians, the initial appetisers are followed by three varied delicacies (which we are still dreaming about) - Kanyakumari Crab, Bihari Tash Meat, and Chicken Pakoda. The main course consisted of Kashmiri Milk Lamb, Black Dairy Dal and Smoked Eggplant raita. For vegetarians, the meat is replaced by "Chowpatty In A Bowl", a twist on Mumbai's beloved street foods: pav bhaji, bhel and more. The mains also include Indian Accent's signature kulchas, which were simply delicious! The dessert course featured Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Cassata, Kaju Katli Cannoli and Soft Baked Chocolate with Basundi (which is worth absolutely waiting for).

What: New Chef's Tasting Menu at Indian Accent Mumbai

Where: Jio World Centre, Ground Floor, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, C-64, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

Bandra Born, Bandra

Photo Credit: Bandra Born

Bandra Born started as an exciting 12-week pop-up and later established itself as a permanent restaurant and bar on Chapel Road. It has already become a beloved hotspot for locals and tourists. This October, it celebrated its 1st anniversary with a revamp of sorts. We had the chance to visit the space and learn more about all the cool new things Chef Gresham Fernandes and his team have curated. Firstly, Bandra Born is now housing India's (and the world's) first dedicated Mahua bar. Guests can now discover the wonders of this indigenous spirit through a thrilling lineup of cocktails that include drinks like the Mahua Colada, Mahua Mule, Tribal Negroni, and many others. Bandra Born's regular drinks menu has also undergone some changes. New entries include Dot's Dodol, It's Always XXXmas in Bandra, Guah-wah, Zig Zag Nights, and other cocktails that pay homage to Bandra and celebrate Chef Gresham's roots here.





The food menu has some delicious additions too. We highly recommend the Watermelon Ceviche, Duck Stroop waffle and the Anglo Indian Coorgi Pork. A special shout-out to the wonderfully crisp Mutton Panroll among the savouries and the delightful Complex Kela among the desserts. We can't wait to return and discover more favourites.

What: New Menu at Bandra Born

Where: Rose Minar, 87, Chapel Rd, Annexe, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hurrem's

Photo Credit: Hurrem's

Hurrem's has a decadent new menu celebrating Turkish flavours through savoury and sweet treats. We spent a cosy evening sampling some of them at its outlet in Jio World Drive. We recommend the wholesome LentilSoup (especially in this season), the airy Mushroom Vol-Au-Vents and the comforting Potato & Cheese Pide. If you want to go beyond its signature baklavas for dessert, opt for the Saffron San Sebastian Cheesecake or the Turkish Coffee Chocolate Cake. We especially enjoyed the distinctive texture of the latter - but note that is best paired with a beverage. There are Turkish Teas and Coffee available, among other options. For a cooling sip, choose the lightly creamy Levantine Lemonade - which we would gladly return for. Although we didn't have the tummy space to taste them, we must admit that the newly launched Baklava Sundaes (loaded with 3 scoops of ice cream and several other yummy elements), looked incredibly tempting.

What: New Menu at Hurrem's

Where: At both Hurrem's outlets in Mumbai: BKC and Fort

Mokai, Bandra

Photo Credit: Mokai

Bandra's artistic foodie haven on Chapel Road, Mokai, has recently unveiled its Matcha menu. Matcha beverages were already a part of the regular menu (and we had quite liked them when we visited the cafe). However, the new launch adds an experiential dimension and more options to the list. Guests can now whisk their own matcha with authentic bamboo whisks and then choose from the extensive matcha drink selection or craft their own on the spot. Mokai has imported ceremonial grade matcha from the lush tea fields of Uji, Japan, for the same. Guests can enjoy various types of matcha fusions. For instance, The Pistachio Matcha promises to be a rich delight with Sicilian pistachio paste, house blend espresso, and organic honey. The Matcha Misu combines fresh matcha mascarpone, milk, vanilla essence, condensed milk, and house-made ladyfingers. Other highlights include the Taro Boba Matcha, Mango Matcha, Hot Madagascar Vanilla Beans Matcha, Ice Cloud Matcha, Malaysian Jaggery Matcha, etc.

What: New Matcha Menu at Mokai

Where: Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai.