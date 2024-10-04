Are you a curious foodie? Do you love to explore different kinds of restaurants and dishes? Do you always keep an eye out for novel offerings and refreshing reinventions? If yes, you're in for a treat (or several) in Mumbai. Many restaurants, bars and cafes in the city have recently launched new menus featuring a wide range of delicious food and drink. From popular favourites to niche delicacies, these establishments have something to offer for every mood. Check out our compilation below.

New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants You Must Try In October 2024:

Ishaara, Lower Parel

To celebrate 5 years of its establishment, Ishaara has launched a new Tasting Menu that showcases the rich heritage of Indian spices and techniques. There are vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menus with 4-course and 5-course options. We had the chance to taste both types recently and were left impressed with the robust flavours and gorgeous presentation of the dishes. Vegetarians will love the unique texture of the Water Chestnut and Sweet Corn Tikki and the indulgence of the Goat Cheese Pepper featuring a stuffed Bhavnagari Chilli. In the mains, relish the creamy Delhi Special Nehru Palace Paneer Makhani and regal Dal Haveli with a mouth-watering assortment of Indian breads. We ended our meal with a satisfying Gajar Halwa crumble made with summer carrots. The tikki, dessert and dal also feature in the non-veg tasting menu. Two of our favourite non-veg dishes were the beautifully melt-in-the-mouth Rawas Dill Tikka and the aromatic Dindigul Mutton Biryani. The latter is none other than the iconic Thalappakatti Biryani from Tamil Nadu and is a must-try at Ishaara.

What: New Tasting Menu at Ishaara

Where: 3rd Floor, No. 462, High Street Phoenix, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Olive Bar And Kitchen, Bandra

Olive Bar & Kitchen has unveiled a new menu celebrating comfort food, curated by Executive Chef Chirag Makwana and the team. It is an extension of the restaurant's beloved Sunday brunch, aiming to bring those relaxing vibes to all-day dining. Highlights include the Mushroom Melt, Turkish Lamb Bread, Salmon Toast with Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Butternut Squash Curry Bowl, Grilled Salmon Bowl, Pierogis, Quinoa Cakes, Chorizo and Pepperoni Pull-Aparts, and Rotola pasta, among other lip-smacking dishes.

What: New Menu at Olive Bar And Kitchen

Where: 14, Union Park, Khar (W), Mumbai - 400052

When: The all-day menu is available from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday-Saturday

Eddie's Cafe & Bar, Bandra

Eddie's Cafe & Bar has just re-opened after an extensive revamp. Helmed by Pamma Mehta, this family-run enterprise has been around for a decade and is known for its homely ambience and dependable delights. The space now features a chic coffee bar and an upgraded Bar area. By day, Eddies, doubles as a calm cafe and co-working space. In the evening, Eddies transforms into a lively bar. Thus, from delicious coffees to exciting cocktails, Eddies has beverage options for every taste. There's also a new food menu crafted by Chef Rashid, which includes dishes inspired by Modern European, Lebanese, Mexican and American cuisines.

What: New Menu at Eddie's Cafe & Bar

Where: Shop No.6, Silver Croft Building, 16th & 33 Road Junction, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Toast Doughnut Shop, Bandra

Mumbai's first-ever brioche doughnut shop, helmed by Chef Devika Manjrekar, has rolled out its much-awaited Menu 2.0. Foodies visiting this beloved spot can now enjoy new hearty breakfast treats, gourmet sandwiches, indulgent ice cream delights and more. Wondering which dishes you cannot afford to skip? Keep an eye out for the Doughnut Shop Benedict, Brioche French Toast, Mushroom & Truffle Grilled Cheese and Halloumi & Smoky Tomato Jam sandwich. Also don't miss the Brioche Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches - a thrilling new flavour combination will be introduced to the menu every month.

What: New Menu at Toast Doughnut Shop

Where: 16th Road, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Foo

For a limited time only, head to Foo for a sip of its signature Blacklist Menu - Volume III: Art of Japan. This cocktail collection, grounded in innovative mixology, is an ode to Japanese culture in different forms. For instance, the Hanko is inspired by the traditional Japanese stamp. It is made using sesame oil fat-washed reposado, gari cordial, umeshu, and house umami bitters. The Shodo brings to mind the elegant strokes of Japanese calligraphy. It combines toasted rice Ballantine's 7-year whisky, house sakura liqueur, toasted rice syrup, lemon juice, and egg white. Chada is served in a teapot and is an ode to the traditional Japanese ceremonies, while Kanagawa captures the power and beauty of "The Great Wave Off Kanagawa". There is much more to discover. Head to Foo soon and experience it for yourself.

What: Foo's Blacklist Menu - Volume III: Art of Japan

Where: Foo outlets in Mumbai and Bengaluru

When: 23rd September to 31st October

Napoli By Shatranj, Bandra

Napoli by Shatranj aims to transport diners to the heart of Southern Europe with its new cocktail menu & tapas menu called "Aperitivo Amore". Taking its cue from the Mediterranean philosophy of "dolce far niente" - the sweetness of doing nothing - the new offerings invite you to slow down and soak in the beauty of leisurely moments and exceptional flavours. Highlights from the cocktail menu include Noce di Coco Paloma, Arancia Rossa Picante, Mangia Mule and Fiore di Campo. The Tapas Menu features delectable small plates such as Crostini Di Gamberi Al Limoncello, Arancini Ripieni Di Mare, Polpette Vegan and more.

What: New Cocktail and Tapas Menu at Napoli by Shatranj

Where: First Floor, 12, Union Park, Off Carter Rd, Union Park, Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Nho Saigon, BKC

The trailblazing all-day Vietnamese bistro, Nho Saigon, has launched a new menu at its BKC location. Inspired by the vibrant street food scenes of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Chef Gautam Biswa has crafted a menu that captures the delights of late-night grilling. He has given traditional Vietnamese grilling techniques a contemporary twist. The new menu thus allows diners to experience the warmth, flavours, and communal spirit of Vietnamese street eats. Signature dishes include Rau Qua Nuong (grilled vegetable skewers), Nam So Nuong (marinated oyster mushrooms), Ga Nuong (smoked, grilled chicken), Thit Nuong (grilled Sliced pork) and more.

What: New Grill Menu at Nho Saigon

Where: Plot No C-68, Jet Airways, Godrej BKC, Unit 1, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Charlee, Santacruz

Charlee, the 'secret' vegetarian bar and restaurant in Santacruz has unveiled a fresh menu. Led by Chef Richard Dsouza, the kitchen is set to celebrate a fusion of international flavours as well as locally sourced ingredients. Some of the must-try dishes from the new menu include Watermelon Burrata, Har- Bhara Tandoori Seekh, Crispy Kimchi Broccoli, Pav Bhaji Sliders, Mirch Ka Salan and Veg Gassi Stew.

What: New Menu at Charlee

Where: 1st Floor Vatsala Niwas CHS, Linking Road Next To Bombay Adda, Santacruz West, Mumbai.