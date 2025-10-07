October 2025 is shaping up to be a culinary extravaganza in Delhi-NCR, with new menus that will tantalise your taste buds. From traditional favourites to innovative fusion dishes, the city's top restaurants are pulling out all the stops to treat your palate. The culinary scene is abuzz with excitement, offering a diverse range of experiences to explore. Whether you're a foodie, a gourmand, or just someone who loves good food, there's something for everyone in Delhi-NCR this October. Here's a curated list of the best new menus to try, featuring a mix of local flavours and international cuisine.

Discover The Best New Menus In Delhi-NCR For October:

1. Bomba - Pizzeria & Taqueria

Bomba is introducing a Limited Edition Autumn Menu from September 15 to November 30, 2025, at its MG Road and GK outlets. This seasonal menu celebrates the fall season with comforting dishes like hearty pizzas, bold tacos, flavour-rich pastas, crisp salads, and cosy desserts. Some highlights include Italian Chopped Salad, Pulled Jackfruit Birria Tacos, Pistachio Gramigna pasta, and Honey Crunch Toast with Apple. The menu is designed to warm the soul as the weather cools down, with a perfect blend of rich flavours and seasonal ingredients. To top it off, Bomba offers a refreshing Matcha Punch.

Where: Bomba, MG Road and Greater Kailash 3

Photo Credit: Bomba





2. Maruchi

Maruchi, a beloved culinary destination in Delhi, is now delivering its signature Pan-Asian and Teppanyaki experience to your doorstep via Swiggy and Zomato. This pet-friendly restaurant, set against the picturesque Qutub Golf Course, offers a unique blend of live cooking, refined flavours, and a lively atmosphere. With a menu that caters to all, including vegan and gluten-free options, Maruchi's dishes are both comforting and sustainable. Each delivery order comes with a custom fortune cookie, adding a playful touch to the experience. Whether you're dining in or ordering out, Maruchi promises an experience that lingers long after the last bite.

Where: Maruchi, Lado Sarai, Opposite Qutub Golf Course, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Maruchi

3. Tim Hortons

Adding festive cheer to its menu, Tim Hortons India has unveiled its Diwali Festive Range across all stores nationwide. This festive range shines a spotlight on pistachio, a nut deeply tied to India's celebrations. Infused with international flair, the special range features five indulgent creations crafted to elevate every moment. From the cosy Pistachio Latte and decadent Pistachio Hot Chocolate to the calming Pistachio Matcha, each hot sip brings a nutty twist to beloved classics. For those who prefer something chilled, the Pistachio Dream Frappe offers a creamy, while the Pistachio Donut completes the collection as a delightful festive treat. Whether savoured in-store, enjoyed at home, or shared with loved ones, these pistachio-inspired creations are designed to make your celebrations truly memorable.

Where: Tim Hortons, all outlets across India

Photo Credit: Tim Hortons

4. Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Honk at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity presents its renowned Sunday Dim Sum Brunch, a vibrant culinary experience celebrating delicate flavours and comforting appeal. The specially curated menu features a wide variety of dim sums, from vegetarian options like Four Season's Dumpling to non-vegetarian specialties like Prawn Har Gow. The brunch also includes refreshing salads, soups, 'from-the-wok' preparations, rice, and noodles. Desserts like Mango Pudding and Darsaan with Vanilla Ice Cream add a sweet finish. Paired with handcrafted cocktails and curated music, the brunch offers a perfect setting for relaxed indulgence.

Where: Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Photo Credit: Pullman