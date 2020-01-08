New Restaurants In Mumbai You Must Visit In 2020

These new Mumbai restaurants are a must-try.

If there's something other than Bollywood that makes Mumbai such a popular city of India, it is its high-octane nightlife and wondrous culinary offerings. The city is always buzzing with scored of restaurants and clubs to keep the city's discerning residents entertained and the foodies among them, sated. Whether it's the creme la creme of Mumbai or diners with a budget, there's something for everyone here. The new year 2020 breathes a new lease of life in the food world of Mumbai, with some new restaurants opening their doors to a whole new gastronomical experience. We rounded up some new restaurants that are worth a visit. For your next foodie outing, hit one of the places listed here.





New Restaurants In Mumbai To Try In 2020

73 Degrees - Bar & Bistro, Bandra

73 Degrees - Bar & Bistro" is a brand new neighbourhood bar and bistro right in the heart of Mumbai - Bandra. The name '73 Degrees' comes from the longitude line that passes through the east of Mumbai. Thus, the restaurant customised and curated its menu taking inspiration from across different countries along the same longitude. A few signature dishes to try are Casabella Chicken, Caprese Chupalla, Fish Cake, Coconut Crunchy Fish, Kale Beetroot Nacho chips, Barbeque Pork Ribs, Cayenne Pepper Chicken Drumsticks, Stuffed Zucchini Rolls, Pot Prawns, Bacon Wrapped Prawns, etc. A few amazing cocktails on the menu to try are Cucumburst, Pulp Fiction, Indian Summer, Early Martini, Dragontini, San Junipero, Paradise Passion, Sacred Mojito, etc. With a total seating of around 40 people and some dancing space, it is a perfect amalgamation of great food meets chic interiors and party hub.

What: 73 Degrees Bistro Bar

Where: Nityanand Rd, HIG Colony, ONGC, Bandra West, Mumbai - 50

When: 12:00 pm to 1.30 am

Cost: INR 600 for two people (approx.)

Contact: 07502737373





73 Degrees Bistro Bar





XOYO - Bar & Club, Thane

XOYO - Bar & Club is a contemporary space spread over two floors serving innovative cocktails and premium alcohol. Located in the prime location of Thane, the place opens early evening at 5pm and during the wee hours the club turns into a high energy place with daily performances by in-house as well as guest DJs playing a mix of House, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Techno, Commercial and Bollywood music. The food at XOYO - Bar & Club is a mix of modern Indian, Asian, continental, Mediterranean delights. A few signature dishes to try at the amazing place are Black Charcoal Pavbhaji, Asian Bowl, Quesedilla, Lamb Multani Seekh, Chemichanga, Grilled Fish, Tandoori Lollipop, House Mezze Platter, Jaithun Paneer Tikka, Pepper Chicken and Parantha, etc. A few signature cocktails to try are Bracing Afternoon, Mediterranean Spring, Smoked Negroni, Breath Easy, etc.





What: XOYO - Bar & Club

Where: Hotel The Visava Thane, 2nd Floor, Survey Number 29, LBS Rd, Gokul Nagar, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 400601

When: From: 6.30 p.m. onwards

Cost: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

Contact: +91 98198 26495





XOYO - Bar and Club





House Of Grills, Versova

The newly launched place will take you on a culinary trip across Arabic and Middle Eastern countries. Some amazing Signature dishes to try are Fattoush Salad, Beirut Meal, Turkish Open Shawarma, Sultani mandi Rice, Paprika Houmous, Grilled Chicken & Lamb Skewers with different arabic and regional spices, Mazze Platter, Chicken Sheesh Tawouk, Shakshouka,Marakeesh, etc, etc.

What - House Of Grills

Where: JP Road, Seven Bungalows, Near Madarsa E Nabaviah, Versova, Andheri West

When: 12 noon to 12 mid night

Cost: INR 450 for two people (approx.)

Contact: 9930708384





House Of Grills





Radio Bar, Chembur

After being successfully operational in Bandra for the past 4 years, Radio Bar has now launched its new outlet in Chembur. Radio Bar Chembur will house exclusive cocktails such as Billie Gin, Kokum together and Tequira Tequira to make you burn the dance floor without a care in the world. Savour delectable dishes such as the Steamed Spicy Edamame, the Shikaari Gosht Kalimiri and the 5 spice Cantonese Chicken Bao for a kick of flavour, Crumb Tempura Cottage Cheese Roll with Jalapeno Mayo and Togarashi and Grilled Chicken Skewer in Heaven Facing Hot Sauce that will you say Arigato or the Grilled Mediterranean Lamb Burger and Prawn Balchao.





What: Radio Bar

Where: Radio Bar Chembur, Natraj Compound, Nr Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Dr CG Road Mumbai-400071

When: 12 PM to 1:30 AM

Cost: INR 2,100 for two people (approx.)





