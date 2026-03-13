Spring is arguably the best time to eat out in India. The weather is still pleasant enough to enjoy an outdoor table, the festive calendar is winding down, and the city's restaurateurs, who apparently follow the same seasonal rhythm as the rest of us, have been quietly preparing to unveil their best new ideas. March and April 2025 have delivered a particularly strong crop of openings across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. From Michelin-starred chefs coming home to Latin American debuts and Japanese concepts expanding beyond their original cities, this season's restaurant scene is having a very good moment.

Behind the Mirror

Tucked behind a luxe salon in Vasant Vihar, The Dressing Room is Delhi's hottest speakeasy secret, where glamour meets craft cocktails in an intimate hideaway for the city's elite social set. Slip through a faux dressing room into a dimly lit lounge of velvet nooks, amber glows, and mirrored magic—think old-world indulgence with a theatrical twist. Sip signatures like the truffle-vetiver Tonsorial Old Fashioned, spicy ancho-tequila Blowout, matcha-whisky Eat Your Greens, or strawberry-white chocolate Blush & Bloom. Graze on citrus salmon ceviche, tamarind prawns, truffle sando, and more, before a dark chocolate mousse finale. It's discreet, unhurried nightlife done right.

Rumour

Nestled in Priya Market's vibrant Priya Highstreet, Rumour is a cosy 45-seat speakeasy lounge evoking a New York loft's warm, layered ambience, with sombre lighting and an intimate vibe. Wine steals the spotlight, complemented by approachable cocktails and shareable plates like epic bites that pair perfectly. It's the ideal spot where evenings begin with drinks and seamlessly stretch into memorable, unhurried nights.

Top Banana, GK-2

Perched on the third floor above Ikk Panjab in M-5, Greater Kailash 2, Top Banana pulses with moody lighting, buzzing music, and a snug layout fostering spontaneous fun (open Tue-Sun, 6 pm-1 am). Strong cocktails shine alongside dishes like duck pâté banh mi, and pickle martinis, drawing crowds ready to let the night unfold

The Croffle Guys

Delhi's delivery-only delight (via apps like Swiggy, spanning Indirapuram to Gurgaon), The Croffle Guys fuses crispy, buttery croissant waffles with indulgent fillings—from chocolate-loaded to ghee podi idli twists. Shark Tank-famous and viral, they're the sweet, flaky fix for lazy afternoons when pastry meets waffle cravings.

ROUND D CLOCK (RDC By Encalm Hospitality)

Round D Clock, the new 24/7 hub near Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport, has you covered with crave-worthy, pocket-friendly multi-cuisine delights that hit just right, any time. Chef Ritesh Negi's menu nails comfort food favourites like steaming meat chawal, crispy chicken fry, spice-kissed momos, and fragrant biryani, fresh, hygienic, and bursting with familiar flavours that travel across time zones. Their quick-service setup keeps things speedy without skimping on taste, perfect for late-night bites or early-morning fuel. Swing by for reliable grub that feels like home, whenever hunger strikes.

The Spring Batch

The best part about a new restaurant is what it signals: someone believed in an idea strongly enough to stake real money on it, and now you get to be the judge. The March-April 2025 class of openings has given Indian diners a genuinely exciting range of options to work through. Whether you are looking for a celebratory dinner, a low-key neighbourhood spot, or somewhere that makes you feel like you have discovered something before the crowd does, there is something on this list for that mood. Go with an appetite and, ideally, a reservation.