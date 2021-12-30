With one of the most awaited celebrations of the year right in front of us, we are surrounded by a euphoric roller coaster of emotions! A year has come to an end and the countdown to a brand new one has begun. And much like every other celebration throughout the year, this massive one cannot be complete without some of the most delicious dishes ever. However, the constant get-togethers and parties with friends and family may leave you exhausted and not at all in the mood to cook. Or you might want to ring in a no-fuss and relaxed New Year. Whatever your reason, we understand that wanting to start the celebrations with a quick and sure-shot winner of a dish might be on the minds of many. And hence, we bring for you a soul-soothing combination of rice, chicken, loads of seasonal vegetables, and some easy-peasy delicious homemade masalas. Put together all these in a pot and your delicious Jungli Pulao is ready to be savoured.

Chicken Pulao is a one-pot hearty dish

For the unversed, Jungli Pulao is an Anglo-Indian dish that personifies comfort and taste, made in the simplest way with the most basic ingredients. This mish-mash of a dish is warm, filling, and just what you need when you are looking for some low-effort decadence on your plate. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe for you:

How To Make Jungli Pulao l Jungli Pulao Recipe:

The recipe for Jungli pulao has many variations, some insist on using leftover rice and curries and some like to start from scratch. The one that we bring for you today is a fairly simple one. It requires just the basic ingredients needed for any home-cooked meal. You need to start by cooking the chicken in a pot with whole spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, and a masala paste. Put some water and let this cook until the chicken is almost done. Add rice, all the seasonal vegetables, and enough water to cook the rice. Let this simmer for 20-30 minutes, once cooked, drizzle a spoonful of ghee and garnish with a handful of coriander leaves. Serve hot with a chutney or side dish of your choice.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Jungli Pulao.





This super comforting dish can be enjoyed in any season, but there is just something about gorging on a hearty and healthy delicacy during the winter celebrations, right? Let us know if you liked this dish in the comments below.





Happy New Year 2022!