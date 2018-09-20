NewMenuAlert: 14 New And Exciting One-Bowl Meals Are Coming To Kylin Experience In Gurugram

Highlights Kylin Experience in Gurugram is celebrating Bowl Meal Festival

The new menu has 14 different sumptuous one-bowl meals

The new menu will be available from 18 September to 10 October

There's something infinitely comforting about one-bowl meals. Perhaps it's the ease that comes with having all your food in just one utensil- you can eat it anywhere you like, from bed to couch. Additionally, it delivers a bunch of nutrition and is an amalgam of a variety of different flavours, tastes and textures in every bite. Who can resist a base of rice, noodles or pasta, dressed in a delicious sauce and topped with crunchy veggies and meats? We know that we can't and if you feel the same, then here's a food festival you should definitely attend. Kylin Experience in Delhi NCR's Gurugram has put together a stunning one-bowl meal menu, with comforting single-bowl dishes from around the world and it is available at the restaurant till October 10.





With 14 superb options to choose from, the new one-bowl meal menu at Kylin has something especially good planned for healthy food lovers. They have a special Superfood Healthy Bowls sections consisting of various bowls prepared from highly nutritious ingredients like quinoa, soy, turmeric, coconut milk, melon seeds etc. The section has four options- Farmer's Market Green Quinoa Salad Bowl, Superfoods Buddha Bowl, Vegan Bowl and Malaysian Brown Rice Bowl. The Farmer's Market Quinoa Salad Bowl is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and consists of quinoa with salad greens, flex crunch and melon seeds, while the Buddha Bowl is made from quinoa topped with BBQ tofu, avocado, red cabbage, corn etc. The Vegan Bowl is made from pad-Thai noodles with minced soya and vegetables and finally the Malaysian bowl (in veg and non-veg options) is made from Malaysian veggie or fish curry with young turmeric and coconut milk over steamed brown rice.

Also Read: #NewMenuAlert: Guppy Celebrates Fifth Birthday With New 5-Course Menu And Exciting Offers





The Asian Bowls section is especially exciting for those wanting to experience authentic flavours with the comforts of a one-bowl meal. With a total of 10 options including Shin Chan Bowl and Gangam Bowl, this section promises to delight Asian food lovers. The Shin Chan Bowl contains soupy spicy noodles with vegetarian soya granules or minced chicken soupy spicy noodles. The Gangam Asian Bowl contains shredded grilled lamb served with sticky garlic rice. There are plenty of options to choose from, especially for non-vegetarians and fish lovers as most of these Asian bowls come with delicious meat toppings.





For example, people wanting to sample Ramen without having to travel to Japan, can taste the Roppongi Bowl, which is available in tofu, chicken and pork options and is made from a miso broth with ramen, greens and coriander topped with a boiled egg. So if you were looking for exciting and new food experiences for the coming weekend, here's one that you're sure to love!





Where: Goodearth City Centre, Sector 50, Gurugram





Cost For Two: INR 1000





When: All Day Long







