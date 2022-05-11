There's something so comforting about an Asian meal that makes us fall for it time and again. Be it the balanced texture or the mélange of flavours or the colourful presentation - Asian cuisine ticks all the boxes. Imagine the burst of flavours in a dim sum or the play of colours you see in a grapefruit salad - such a soothing experience, isn't it? To have one such gastronomical experience, we recently decided to visit the newly opened Kylin Experience at sector 18, Noida.

Ambience At Kylin Experience:

Much like any quintessential Asian restaurant, Kylin Experience has a cosy vibe with its choice of colours, warm lighting and comforting seats. Upon entering, it looked like a semi-formal diner, where one can sit and enjoy a comforting meal with friends and family.

Food At Kylin Experience:

We started off with Smoked Vegetable Platter and Prawns Tempura from the starters section. The Smoked Vegetable Platter comprised assorted vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, button mushrooms, baby corns and shitake mushrooms, all of which came on a hot sizzling plate. Be careful while taking the servings as the plate is just too hot! Prawns Tempura, on the other hand, is a staple in Japanese cuisine and if you are a Japanese food lover, then you would know that it's a must-to-have dish when you dine at an Asian restaurant. The crunchy yellow-golden cover hides the tender and succulent well-cooked prawns in it, and a single bite of this deep-fried treat will take you to heaven in just no time. Kylin Experience did a fabulous job here and I, in fact, got some extra packed for later.

In picture: Smoked Vegetable Platter

In picture: Prawn Tempura

Next, we moved on to sushi and dim sums. Kylin Experience offers a plethora of sushi options. I picked Truffle Enoki Rolls and Spicy Salmon Rolls. In dim sum, I tried Veg Five Spiced and Nepalese Kothey (Kothe) momos. As the name suggests, Veg Five Spiced dim sums were slightly high on the spice content - I enjoyed the flavour of the spices packed in the bite-sized dim sums; but if you are averse to spicy food, then I suggest, go for Edamame and Truffle dimsum. Nepalese Kothey (Kothe) momos were equally impressive and are quite wholesome. So, ask for these if you are planning to have a light main course.

In picture: Prawn Tempura Roll

In the main course, I picked Hot Pot Vegetables and Lamb Hunan Style from 'the wok' section. This section is exciting for those wanting to experience authentic flavours with the comfort of a one-bowl meal. With more than 10 options, including classic Green Thai Curry and Chicken in Chilli Oyster Sauce, this section promises to delight every Asian food lover.

In picture: Hot Pot Vegetables

For desserts, I recommend Darsaan with vanilla ice cream and the chef's special Chocolate Roulade. You can choose to conclude your meal with a hot pot of jasmine tea. Not only it helps digest your food, but will also leave a nice aftertaste (and fragrance) on your palate.





Where: DLF Mall Of India, F-456 A, S, Sector 18, Noida





Price: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol