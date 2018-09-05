NewMenuAlert: Guppy Celebrates Fifth Birthday With New 5-Course Menu And Exciting Offers

Highlights Guppy in Delhi is celebrating its fifth birthday with new menu and offers

There are 2 new menus- one with Signature dishes and one with sushis

Additionally, Guppy is offering 100% discount on every fifth lunch

Delhi's very own sojourn for Japanese food lovers, Guppy, is celebrating five years since its launch. To commemorate the occasion, the restaurant has added a delightful new menu to its regular one, and it will be available all September. The chefs at the restaurant have created a special five-course meal menu, with multiple signature dishes, which promise to delight your taste buds and give you warm fuzzies in the tummy. Additionally, Guppy has also come up with '5 return gifts', which are basically five special offers, which are valid throughout the month of September 2018. So, let's take a look at what exactly Guppy has on offer for you during its fifth birthday celebrations and whether or not, it's worth your while.





The Superstars Menu At Guppy





This five-course menu contains the whole package for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, including amuse bouche, soups and salads, sushi, starters, mains, accompaniments, and desserts. In non-vegetarian salads, there's the Chirashi Seafood Salad that has prawns, tuna, salmon, crab with seasonal greens; while the vegetarian Guppy House Salad has crunchy vegetables, hearts of palm and bamboo shoots in karashi mustard dressing. The non-vegetarian sushi is made from salmon and fish eggs; while the vegetarian sushi consists of cream cheese with cucumber, avocado and asparagus. For non-vegetarian starters, there's Chicken Karage, which is a Japanese version of soy and sake marinated fried chicken; while the vegetarian starters consists of Mushroom Gyoza, which is basically gluten-free crispy-bottom steamed pot stickers.

Chirashi seafood salad at Guppy, Delhi

The non-vegetarian mains have three different options to choose from- Signature Pork Belly, Signature Black Cod and Tenderloin Cubed Steak, while their vegetarian counterparts have two stunning dishes- Mushroom Toban Yaki and Teriyaki Glazed Artichoke and Tofu. The accompaniments include garlic fried rice and Udon Noodles with exotic veggies, while the desserts include red velvet cake and matcha pudding. The menu is available all through September at just Rs. 1,555 (exclusive of taxes).





Unlimited Sushi Menu At Guppy





Can there be a Japanese food fiesta without sushi? We think not, and Guppy is making sure that the city's sushi lovers have their fill with their unlimited sushi menu, which will also be available at the restaurant, but only on Mondays all through September. There are enough options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians to choose from. This menu includes different courses of sushi with options like Uramaki, Hosomaki, Gunkan, Nigiri and Temaki, along with courses of soup, salad, appetiser and the chef's selection of petit fours (an assortment of bite-sized desserts).





Signature pork belly at Guppy, Delhi





The restaurant is taking the celebrations to the next level with some irresistible offers including a 25% discount for everyone whose birth dates have the digit 5 in it and a 100% discount on every fifth lunch this month. So, if you're a Japanese food lover, this is your chance to binge on your favourite dishes without leaving a dent on your pockets or without actually having to travel all the way to Japan!





Where: 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi





Cost: Rs. 1,555 per person (for both Supertars Menu and Unlimited Sushi Menu)





Timings: Noon to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to midnight (only in September)







