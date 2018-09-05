NewMenuAlert: Authentic Italian Fare In The Heart Of Delhi At Sorrento

If you are looking for a slice of authentic Napolitano food culture without leaving Indian shores, then check out Sorrento, a swanky restaurant known for serving authentic Italian food in Delhi. Nestled in the classy Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, stepping into Sorrento feels like stepping back into a bygone era of Italian glamour with wooden tables, white and brown furnishings, low lighting and open kitchens that serve both pizzas and mains. It is elegant without being ostentatious and the outdoor seating overlooking a stunning garden is perfect for a romantic evening out. For an Italian food lover, the mark of a good Italian restaurant is one that can get its classics right. By that meter, Sorrento is a must visit.





The new menu of the restaurant, curated by the new Italian chef at Sorrento, Chef Giuseppe Angelica, is extensive and reflects the true Napolitano culture. It's one that will make you want to come back to try their exclusive dishes, since I bet you won't be able to have it all in a single visit.





We started with Guazetto di Mare, which comprised beautifully sliced squid and prawns topped with a tomato broth. Juicy, tangy and fresh! Having enjoyed the opening sequence, I moved to the second dish, Risotto alla Milanese, which was a braised saffron risotto with parma-wrapped scallop, and spaghetti pomodoro (spaghetti in Pomodoro sauce with burrata and olive dust), which was made live. The highlight is undoubtedly the Porchetta, a crispy pork belly with pear glaze and pineapple reduction. You will find some unusual pasta dishes on the menu that are well worth a try. The perfect show stoppers were the desserts from their Dolce menu. As they say, that there is always room for dessert, so we started with Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert served with tender biscuit, amaretto and mascarpone cream; followed by Torta al limone, a deconstructed lemon tart; and a delicious Panna Cotta.





Agnolotti Mantovani





Risotto alla Milanese





Spaghetti Pomodoro





Porchetta





The overall vibe of Sorrento is interactive, lively and rustic. So, the next time if you feel like sampling some delicious Italian food in the town, Sorrento at Shangri-La is the perfect place to be. The food here will stay on your mind long after you have left. Buon appetito!



Where: Ground level, Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

When: Lunch - 12:30pm - 2:45pm; dinner - 7pm - 11:45pm

Dress Code: Smart Casuals, Semi-Formals

For Reservation: 011- 41191040







