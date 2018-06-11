NewMenuAlert: The FIRE Of Organic Food At The Park

Chef Abhishek Basu has recreated Indian recipes from across the country
The Chef and his team grow seasonal vegetables in recycled bath tubs
The craze of buying groceries from supermarkets still hasn't faded for most of us, but the newer and healthier trend is to directly buy your supplies from the farmers from farmers' markets - cutting the middlemen out from the equation, you can be 100% sure of where your produce is coming from. I am sure you are wondering what good is buying your groceries directly from the farmers, if you prefer to eat out most of the times. Well believe it or not, we present you with a new seasonal menu, curated by the Executive Chef Abhishek Basu of the upscale restaurant of The Park - FIRE. The new summer menu at FIRE is over 80% organic and has been designed to source ingredients from a growing list of suppliers and farmers who practice sustainable techniques to offer environmentally conscious foods.
While the Chef Abhishek Basu at FIRE has mastered authentic Indian recipes from across the country - seeking out the forgotten ingredients and flavours, he has been successfully able to add a contemporary twist to these decade-old dishes to make the food just delectable for you.
Kabargah
What we found most interesting about the menu is the diversity it showcases. Starting from pyar mohabbat ka sharbat of Chandni Chowk, to the famous rajma masala from the Munsiari region of Uttarakhand, to Kasundi fish tikka with kala jaitun chutney from Kolkata, to the lip-smacking Goan-style mackerel served with kokum shot and bharwa tinda aur pyaz. There is something for everyone in the menu and if you plan to take a culinary tour of the country, this restaurant is definitely the right place to visit.
Bharwa Tinda Aur Pyaz
While you have a plethora of interesting options, we have some recommendations for you that are sure to make your bright summer afternoon a lot brighter. You could start your afternoon with the summer jar salad and order the quintessential bael ka sharbat to go with it. The summer jar salad, which has roasted jowar sprouts and other summer vegetables dipped in a sweet and tangy kalonji dressing is nothing but summer personified in a jar for you.
Buddha Bowl
For starters what we found most interesting was the fusion of Mexican tacos with Indian corn served with avocado chutney: the butte ka kees taco. For the main course kulfe ki kadhi, the sweet and tangy Thanjavur manga curry, the infamous mutton dhansak are a must try. For the desserts, we recommend you try the jamun ki cannoli served with litchis stuffed with sweetened yogurt.
Bangda Recheado Masala
The diversity in the menu and the perfection to which each recipe is consummated is a testament to the Chef's zeal towards authentic preparations of forgotten Indian dishes. Not to mention his efforts to support the environment and the farmer's community.
As an extension to this effort, The Park Hotel also hosts the Delhi Organic Farmer's Market every Sunday to bridge the primary producer and the consumers.
The Chef and his team also host a little terrace garden, where they grow seasonal vegetables in recycled bath tubs. So, next time you feel like stepping out for lunch to beat the heat and enjoy a delicious meal, you must visit this healthy, and friendly restaurant, friendly not just to its guests, but its suppliers and also to the environment.
Where: The Park, 15, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, Delhi When: Lunch: 12:30pm to 3pm; Dinner: 7pm to 10.30pm For Reservation: +91 11 2374 3000