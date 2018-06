NewMenuAlert: The FIRE Of Organic Food At The Park

Highlights The new summer menu at FIRE is over 80% organic

Chef Abhishek Basu has recreated Indian recipes from across the country

The Chef and his team grow seasonal vegetables in recycled bath tubs

Kabargah

Bharwa Tinda Aur Pyaz

Buddha Bowl

Bangda Recheado Masala

While the Chef Abhishek Basu at FIRE has mastered authentic Indian recipes from across the country - seeking out the forgotten ingredients and flavours, he has been successfully able to add a contemporary twist to these decade-old dishes to make the food just delectable for you.As an extension to this effort, The Park Hotel also hosts the Delhi Organic Farmer's Market every Sunday to bridge the primary producer and the consumers.The Chef and his team also host a little terrace garden, where they grow seasonal vegetables in recycled bath tubs. So, next time you feel like stepping out for lunch to beat the heat and enjoy a delicious meal, you must visit this healthy, and friendly restaurant, friendly not just to its guests, but its suppliers and also to the environment. Where: The Park, 15, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, DelhiWhen: Lunch: 12:30pm to 3pm; Dinner: 7pm to 10.30pmFor Reservation: +91 11 2374 3000