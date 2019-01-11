NewRestaurantAlert: Azure Hospitality's Hotel Delmaar To Open In Saket Next Week

Highlights Azure Hospitality is launching Hotel Delmaar at Select City Walk Mall

The restaurant's concept is inspired from travellers, ports, gastronomy

The meals are a mix of Spanish & French, with hints of Greek cuisine

The food landscape in Delhi is constantly evolving and there are a number of restaurants, cafes and pubs that are opening in the capital every now and then. Just when we think that nothing can beat the food and services of a particular place, there comes along another one that manages to surprise and delight us in a unique way. In one way or another, there is always space for more and there is another restaurant that is going to be added to Delhi's vibrant food landscape next week- Hotel Delmaar. The most recent presentation from the Azure Hospitality group, Hotel Delmaar has been founded by Kabir Suri, Rahul Khanna with cuisine director Janti Dugal.





You may remember the latter from Sly Granny that opened its doors to Delhi's foodies last year. Other well-known brands from the Azure group include Mamgoto and Dhaba Est 1986. The concept of Hotel Delmaar has been inspired from abstract thoughts of travellers, ports, gastronomy and a lost time - from the evening promenades of Nice to the mysteries of the Barbary Coast. Hotel Delmaar is a tribute to these restaurants and hotels and the nostalgia that Suri, Khanna and Dugal feel for them.





The menu of this restaurant has been designed by Sly Granny's Chef Utkarsh Bhalla, along with Chef Nicole Lott. The all-day menu of Delmaar is made up of tapas plates, entrees, large plates and desserts, inspired from boutique restaurants around the world. Gastronomes will be able to enjoy a menu comprising dishes created from an amalgamation of Southern Spanish & French, with hints of Greek, Middle-Eastern and North African cuisines. They also have wines, craft beer and a separate sangria menu on offer. The place opens to the public on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Select City Walk in Saket.





Truffled Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle at Hotel Delmaar

So hurry and try this new place out and if you like the place, do let us know in the comments section below!





Where: Hotel Delmaar, S-14, 2nd Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi - 110017





Timings: 10:30 am - 11:30 pm





Cost for 2: Rs 1600 plus taxes (without alcohol)







