NewRestaurantAlert: Cibamor's Authentic European Spread Is A Gourmet Surprise Tucked In Rushed Lanes Of CP

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: January 23, 2019 17:58 IST
One the latest entrants in the vibrant foodscape of the Connaught Place, New Delhi, Cibamor is a modern European Bistro that is sure to strike a fond chord with the gourmands of the city looking to explore and experiment. Situated in the outer circle of Delhi's favourite shopping haunt, Cibamor makes a massive statement in terms of look and appeal. From flooring, walls, to text engravings, the decor is dominated with fine cuttings of wood. The classy wooden interiors are provided a chic contrast with large glass doors, potted plants, elegant racks, warm lightings and a stylish bar. The scintillatingly mellow music playing in the background also makes Cibamor an ideal place for fluid conversations and a wholesome meal experience.
The beautifully plated and authentic European fare of Cibamor is both a treat to both eyes and the palate. We started with the ever-so-comforting Florence benedict. Perfectly poached eggs placed atop toasted bread with toothsome hollandaise sauce, crispy-fried bacon strips and welted spinach; breakfast lovers, you have to try this! The mini cinnamon pancakes served with a dash of mixed berry compote and jaggery caramel syrup won our hearts too. The deliciously dense syrup is amazing but make sure you do not pour a lot of it on your pancakes; it may overpower the subtle flavour and texture of the pancakes. You can choose to team your pancakes with multiple other syrups and sauces too like maple, Greek yogurt, whipped cream and organic honey.
Those who fancy something spicy can go for their penne polo picante- delicious pasta cooked in a creamy spicy sauce, served with grilled chicken chunks. While the winter lasts, do try their chilli corn carne pie. Cibamor's version of Shepherd's pie made with minced lamb topped with a comforting sweet potato mash.
We closed our European gastronomic extravaganza with the creamy New York cheesecake, which was served with sweet blueberry compote. Deliciously indulgent consistency of the cheesecake was rather impressive; however, we feel it was a bit overprized for the size of the slice.
Where: H-37, Ground Floor, H Block, Outer Circle, CP
Cost of Two: INR 1500
