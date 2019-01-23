NewRestaurantAlert: Cibamor's Authentic European Spread Is A Gourmet Surprise Tucked In Rushed Lanes Of CP

One the latest entrants in the vibrant foodscape of the Connaught Place, New Delhi, Cibamor is a modern European Bistro that is sure to strike a fond chord with the gourmands of the city looking to explore and experiment. Situated in the outer circle of Delhi's favourite shopping haunt, Cibamor makes a massive statement in terms of look and appeal. From flooring, walls, to text engravings, the decor is dominated with fine cuttings of wood. The classy wooden interiors are provided a chic contrast with large glass doors, potted plants, elegant racks, warm lightings and a stylish bar. The scintillatingly mellow music playing in the background also makes Cibamor an ideal place for fluid conversations and a wholesome meal experience.











The beautifully plated and authentic European fare of Cibamor is both a treat to both eyes and the palate. We started with the ever-so-comforting Florence benedict. Perfectly poached eggs placed atop toasted bread with toothsome hollandaise sauce, crispy-fried bacon strips and welted spinach; breakfast lovers, you have to try this! The mini cinnamon pancakes served with a dash of mixed berry compote and jaggery caramel syrup won our hearts too. The deliciously dense syrup is amazing but make sure you do not pour a lot of it on your pancakes; it may overpower the subtle flavour and texture of the pancakes. You can choose to team your pancakes with multiple other syrups and sauces too like maple, Greek yogurt, whipped cream and organic honey.

Next on our plate was a colourfully delightful Mezzeh Cibamor with neatly arranged beetroot falafel, sweet potato hummus and wheat pita breads. The falafel was a tad underwhelming with negligible traces of beetroot in terms of flavour; however, the creamy hummus was the true star of the platter that is sure to make you lick your plates clean. The pita breads were fresh and the tabbouleh had the right amount of spunk and crunch. Meat lovers could go for pork ribs. An interesting assortment of tender slow-cooked pork ribs in a delectable cranberry and peppercorn sauce served with grilled apple and pineapple shashlik. We wish the pork was a little less hard to cut into. Though, what we absolutely loved here was the lovely amalgamation of fresh sweet and spicy flavours.

Pork ribs at Cibamor





Those who fancy something spicy can go for their penne polo picante- delicious pasta cooked in a creamy spicy sauce, served with grilled chicken chunks. While the winter lasts, do try their chilli corn carne pie. Cibamor's version of Shepherd's pie made with minced lamb topped with a comforting sweet potato mash.





Penne polo picante at Cibamor

Shepherd's pie at Cibamor



The beer cocktails did not quite impress us much, they also seemed a bit too messy to handle and also spilled over a couple of times. Wine lovers must try their blueberry and tea wine cocktail. Soothingly tangy, this wine cocktail was another highlight of the day.





We closed our European gastronomic extravaganza with the creamy New York cheesecake, which was served with sweet blueberry compote. Deliciously indulgent consistency of the cheesecake was rather impressive; however, we feel it was a bit overprized for the size of the slice.





New York Cheesecake at Cibamor





Where: H-37, Ground Floor, H Block, Outer Circle, CP





Cost of Two: INR 1500









