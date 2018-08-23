NewRestaurantAlert: Great Food, Fun Vibes At Sly Granny In Khan Market

Highlights Sly Granny in Khan Market has a unique concept and even a backstory

The menu is inspired from European cuisines

Biscuits and Gravy is one of the best dishes to sample at Sly Granny

Delhi has no dearth of restaurants and cafes serving international fare, but very few are able to score well in every department, including taste and innovation, freshness of ingredients and ambiance. Sly Granny in Khan Market is one of those few. The restaurant which is quite popular in Bengaluru, recently opened to the public in one of Delhi's most upscale markets and it has created quite a buzz among the foodies of the city. The theme of the restaurant is quite unique and it even has a story- that of the clandestine journey of a fun-loving granny- attached to it. Founders Kabir Suri and Rahul Khanna's venture already promises to leave an indelible mark on Delhi's global food landscape, with cool, hipster vibes and a décor, which speaks of a life well-lived and adventures in far off lands.





Ambiance and Décor





Sly Granny is divided into a tapas dining room and afternoon tea space, as well as a bar and terrace. The Granny's unabashed love for Arnold Schwarzenegger is quite visible in the portraits of his beefy self, hanging from the walls. The cozy café is a reminder of Granny's love for a comfortable lifestyle and the blue walls and furniture give it a casual air, perfect for a relaxed Sunday brunch with friends or family, and of course, good food and wine.





Sly Granny in Khan Market, Delhi

Food And Alcohol





The menu at Sly Granny has been curated by Chef Janti Duggal, who has earlier worked with Mamagoto, Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi and a number of other restaurants of repute. The menu is eclectic and draws from European cuisines and even has a separate high tea section- because obviously grandma likes to class it up! Sly Granny also has an extensive wine and alcohol menu, including all the classics, as well as unique in-house concoctions. Granny has a well-stocked alcohol cabinet which includes Apertifs, vodka, gin, tequila, bourbon, rum, cognac and liqueurs.





Biscuits and Gravy at Sly Granny in Khan Market, Delhi

As far as the food is concerned, some of the recommended dishes at Sly Granny include Deconstructed Cheese Toast, Salmon Gravalax made from cured salmon served with mustard and dill sauce and seasonal salad, Pulled Chicken Tacos served with tomato chutney and pickled onion, Grilled Peaches and Brie, Biscuits and Gravy and the Duck Ragout Tagliatelle. Among everything, the last item was particularly superb and truly the star of the meal, while the Biscuits and Gravy with pork in it, came a close second. All in all, you must give Sly Granny a chance to entertain you, one of these weekends.







