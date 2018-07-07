NewRestaurantAlert: Zorawar Kalra's Newest Mumbai Restaurant R2O Features India's Largest Champagne And Caviar Bar

Highlights Rivers To Oceans is a luxury dining restaurant located in Lower Parel

The restaurant promises to be a heaven for serious seafood lovers

The tasting menu at R2O has 15 dishes and is one of the largest in India

Here are 6 reasons Rivers To Oceans promises to be a game-changing addition to Mumbai's food scene:



Rivers To Oceans, Mumbai

1. If you are a seafood lover, who likes to sample something beyond the regular and widely available fish and prawns, then R2O will be your one-stop-shop. The menu curators at the restaurant left no stone unturned in making you experience the freshest and the most unique seafoods from around the world.

2. Rivers To Oceans features India's largest champagne and caviar bar, which is claimed to have the "largest selection of champagne by the bottle and the glass" in the country.



3. R2O has one of the largest tasting menus available at any restaurant in India and catering to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Despite the large range of dishes on their tasting menu, it is nonetheless claimed to be light and flavourful.

4. The restaurant also features an exhaustive wine menu, which features wines from all across the world, including France, Italy, Australia and even Chile and South Africa. This menu obviously also features the best of Indian wines from Nashik and Solapur.



5. The menu looks innovative and exotic and has a very modern avant garde feel to it. It includes options like cold hamachi and caviar plate (hand pounded seasoned hamachi served with selection of caviar, avocado tartare, spring onions) and for dessert they have Black Truffle and gold leaf.



Truffled Lobster & Caviar at Rivers To Oceans, Mumbai

6. The menu at Rivers To Ocean gives as much of a chance to vegetarians to pleasure their palates as it does to non-vegetarians. The range of vegetarian dishes has been crafted with as much focus and detail as has been awarded to the wide variety of seafood dishes. Some of the prime examples of vegetarian dishes at the restaurant include Mushroom and Truffle pate with Melba toast, Reconstructed Bell Pepper and Corn Quesadilla, Textures of Mushroom, etc.



So, if you're in Mumbai and are looking to explore a brand new fine dining restaurant with a difference, you know where to head!

Where: Level 1, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Timings: 12 noon to 3 pm and 7 pm to 1:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 2,500 for two people (exclusive of alcohol and other taxes).