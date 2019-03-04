NewRestaurantAlert: The Finch In GK-2 Brings Various Global Cuisines Under One Roof

Delhi is brimming with new restaurants and cafes these days. One such noteworthy newcomer in Delhi's restaurant scene is The Finch. Located in the Greater Kailash-2 market, The Finch adds magic to the mundane with its 'sensory entertainment' and experiential dining concept. Bringing back old-school nostalgia in a modern setting, the chic and elegant decors are sure to impress you. Whether you are in for a drink and a bite tapas-style, or a more substantial meal, The Finch offers a seamless dining experience. What makes this place a hit is that it brings together European, Oriental and Indian cuisines all under one roof.





If you have a penchant for kebabs, then gorge on their Bhutte Matar Ki Shammi









While you have a plethora of interesting options to choose from, we have some recommendations for you. You could start your evening with Ginger and Corn Broth. This creamy corn soup had a subtle flavour of ginger, which gave a perfect start to our dining experience. The soup is served with nachos, so bite onto them for an extra crunch. The appetiser options here are aplenty. If you have a penchant for kebabs, then gorge on their Bhutte Matar Ki Shammi - shallow-fried baby corn and green peas kebabs stuffed with cheese and walnuts. Oh, and there are dim sums too! Dim sum lovers can try their hands at Water Chestnut and Pokchoy dim sums or Prawn and Basil dim sums.

Sweet and spiced roasted duck stuffed and fried in crumbly pastry









Nov-veg lovers can try Roasted Duck Potli - sweet and spiced roasted duck, stuffed and fried in crumbly pastry and served with tamarind and mint chutney. However, the pastry crust was a bit too thick, which overpowered the flavours of the fillings inside. One stellar delight was Tabak Maaz - lamb chops stewed in aromatic saffron milk, shallow-fried and served with plum and ginger chutney. This one's a bit high on the spice quotient; spice lovers, take a note! Pair this delight with The Lady Finch cocktail. This vodka-based cocktail is made using fresh pomegranate, mint and sour mix.





Dim sum lovers can try their hands at Water Chestnut and Pokchoy dim sums









Other than this, there are Italian options as well to choose from. You can go for Gnocchi Con Porcini. Tossed with wine and porcini mushroom on the bed of spinach, this gnocchi has the perfect blend of flavours with garlicky touch. We gave our palate a touch of southern flavours as well. Kozhi Varutha Curry is a coastal-style chicken curry that is made with coconut milk and curry leaves. Served with Malabari parathas, this delight was an absolute hit.



What's a hearty meal without a good dose of desserts! We ended our meal with Banoffee Brownie. This version of banoffee is layered with crumbled chocolate brownie, banana in rum and caramel and is served with vanilla ice cream.



So, the next time you crave for some delectable delights and some interesting cocktails, you know where to head to.



What: The Finch

Where: M 80, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 12 AM







