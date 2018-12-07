SEARCH
#NewRestaurantAlert: Theos's Biggest Outlet In Noida Is Now Dishing Out All Things Italian

   Updated: December 07, 2018 18:39 IST

Noida's favourite bakery, Theos has been dishing out a variety of delectable desserts for over a decade now. However, it has now opened a new outlet in Noida sector 104, which happens to be the biggest of all. What makes this outlet different from the rest is that it would now be serving an ample amount of variety in the huge menu; you can gorge on their savouries, drinks, shakes and spine-tingling cakes. If you happen to have a thing for Italian cuisine, then this is the place to be at! Be it tiramisu, fudgy cake, lasagna, ravioli, gnocchi or pasta - the list is endless.

You can gorge on their savouries, drinks, shakes and spine-tingling cakes


Located at the Starling Mall in Noida, Theos offers a warm and welcoming ambience. The well-lit and lively place is perfect for a casual catch up with friends. Curated and brought together by Chef Gaurav Wadhwa, the menu boasts of an exquisite selection of some of the finest dessert options. The comprehensive menu is a mix of savouries and sweets. While you have a plethora of interesting options to choose from, we have some recommendations for you. You could start your evening with Strawberry Cheesecake Shake - a perfect combination of two lovely delights. The shake was rich and dense and had a subtle sweet aftertaste, thanks to the presence of strawberries.

If you have a penchant for all things spicy, then you can gorge on their farfalle piri piri sauce, which is quite high on the spice quotient. Other than this, there's ravioli in mushroom cream sauce for you! Stuffed with the goodness of cheese and spinach, the ravioli is soft and complements well with the rich creamy sauce, where mushroom adds a nice piquant aroma and flavour to it. Another stellar delight was the garlic and tomato risotto - slow-cooked Italian Arborio rice with garlic Pomodoro sauce and finished with Parmesan cream and butter.

(Also Read: #NewRestaurantAlert: Enjoy Hearty Vegetarian Meals At Burma Burma's New Outlet In Noida)

The gnocchi Bolognese was a pure treat to the taste buds

 
Non-veg lovers can try their hands at prawn puttanesca pasta - spaghetti with prawns in a spicy roasted tomato sauce with black olives, chives and capers. The pasta was cooked to perfection; however, the prawns were a bit chewy. But wait, our highlight of the meal was gnocchi Bolognese, which was a pure treat to the taste buds. Handcrafted dumplings of potato pasta sauteed in garlic olive oil served with a meaty lamb Bolognese sauce topped with grated Parmesan. We see you drooling already!

The focaccia which was an in-house speciality freshly baked and brushed with homemade basil pesto



We also tried pesto focaccia with cheese, which was an in-house speciality freshly baked and brushed with homemade basil pesto topped with melted cheese. Oh, and the portion size for this is quite a lot, so save your appetite for this!

The Japanese cheesecake was super-fluffy and melt-in-mouth



What's a hearty meal without a good dose of desserts! We ended our meal with Tiramisu pastry and Japanese cheesecake. The Japanese cheesecake was super-fluffy and melt-in-mouth; whereas, tiramisu pastry was a delight for coffee lovers.

So, the next time you crave for some Italian fare, you know where to head to.

What: Theos
Where: Starling Mall, Hazipur, Sector 104, Near Sector 110, Noida
When: 11 AM - 11 PM
Cost For Two: INR 500

