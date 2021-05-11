Ask any chai-lover to define tea; the only answer you will get is comfort. For many of us, a hot cup of tea is the ultimate solution for several problems. Be it to kick-start the day or to boost energy in-between-work - we look up to a cup of tea for all our issues. However, choice of chai is unique to each. While some like it with milk, sugar and loads of masalas, a major section of people enjoys soothing black tea or green tea. Another variation that is a staple for every 'chai tapri' visitor is nimbu chai (or lemon tea). Lemon juice squeezed in black tea and mixed with some sugar and masalas - nimbu chai is refreshing than ever. In Bengal, people also add black salt to lemon tea (popularly called lebu cha). But did you know, if made properly, nimbu chai can be good for your health too? How, you ask? Thanks to the superfood lemon and antioxidant-rich tea leaves.

Immunity: Health Benefits Of Lemon Tea:

1. Lemon, used in the recipe, is a storehouse of vitamin C, Vitamin B6, copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc, flavonoids, antioxidants and more. These nutrients further help detox body, promote weight loss, reduce acidity, pain and inflammation, etc. "Lemon is one of the easiest ways to meet your daily dose of Vitamin C that helps boost immunity," states consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta.





2. A quintessential nimbu chai includes regular black tea leaves. However, the fitness enthusiasts often replace it with green tea leaves. Whichever variety you use, tea leaf is a rich source of antioxidant and flavonoids that are also deemed good for immunity.

3. You may also add black salt, ginger powder etc. to the tea to make it healthier and tastier. And we prefer replacing regular sugar with honey or jaggery powder.





What are you waiting for? Prepare a cup of lemon tea now and boost health and immunity, besides refreshing yourself.

How To Make Nimbu Chai (Lemon Tea):

Step 1. Prepare black tea/ green tea.





Step 2. Squeeze juice of half lemon in one cup tea.





Step 3. Add some honey/jaggery, a pinch of black salt and ginger powder.





Step 4. Stir and take a sip.





Simple, right? Here we have two other varieties of lemon tea that may help you detox and can be a great addition to your detox diet.





Click here for haldi lemon tea recipe. Click here for ajwain lemon tea recipe.





Eat healthy, stay strong. But always remember, moderation is the key.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



