Turmeric <i>(Haldi)</i> Lemon Tea For Immunity And Detox Diet; Here's How You Can Make It

If you spent most part of this year taking care of your health, trying to build your immunity, now is the time to lay extra focus on it. With a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases and winters approaching fast along with polluted air, it is even more important to strengthen and maintain strong immunity to ward off seasonal flu, cold and cough. It's a good thing that we can do it with the help of our diet. Indian produce is full of wondrous foods with ample immunity-boosting properties.





Turmeric Benefits I Turmeric For Immunity

Turmeric is one of the most popular Indian spices known for its immense health benefits. Turmeric has been a range across home and abroad in the recent times owing to its high nutritive value. Turmeric is loaded with antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which work together to protect from common illnesses as well serious health issues like diabetes, arthritis, asthma and hypertension. Turmeric is the best food you can have daily to boost immunity, lose weight and flush out harmful toxins.





All the above facts give us a good enough reason to make a hot, warm beverage in winter with turmeric. While turmeric milk is a popular choice, there are many people who have aversion to milk. This turmeric lemon tea is a good pick for them.

Lemon Benefits I Lemon For Immunity

Lemon is a citrus food, packed with vitamin C. Lemon is an excellent food for detoxification and improving the immune system.





The combination of turmeric and lemon works like magic to bring health and overall wellness to you.





How To Make Turmeric Lemon Tea

Ingredients:





(Makes one cup)





Half tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp turmeric powder

Half tsp tea leaves or 1 tea bag

Half tbsp. honey





Method:





Step 1 - Boil 2 cups of water with turmeric. Lower down the flame and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Step2 - Add tea and simmer for2-3 minutes more.

Step 2 - Strain and add honey and lemon juice. Mix well and serve.





If you want a caffeine-free tea, you can skip adding tea leaves or tea bag, and make the immunity-boosting tea with the rest of the ingredients.









