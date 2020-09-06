Weight Loss: This Drink Ginger-<i>Ajwain</i>-Lemon Tea May Help Lose Weight - Expert Reveals

Weight Loss Tea: You will find a plethora of detox waters offering various health benefits

Highlights Detox water helps to flush out toxins and aid weight loss

Ginger-ajwain-lemon detox tea can speed up the process of losing weight

This detox tea also decreases the problems related to indigestion

Weight loss journey has never been a bed of roses for most of us. It needs time, dedication and hard work to shed those extra. However, some basic changes in lifestyle and food habits can go a long way in making the whole process a bit quick and smooth. One of the ways is to include detox drinks in your daily diet plan. It is basically flavoured water, infused with vegetables or fruits or herbs and spices. Detox water helps to flush out toxins, balance body's pH level and aid weight loss in several ways. It may also prove extremely beneficial for overall fit body.





If you look around, you will find a plethora of detox waters offering various health benefits. We spoke to Kolkata-based consultant dietician Mala Chatterjee, who suggested a ginger-ajwain-lemon detox tea that can speed up the process of losing weight.





Benefits Of Ginger-Ajwain-Lemon Tea For Weight Loss:

"Starting the day with a cup of ginger-ajwain-lemon tea accelerates the metabolism rate of our body for the whole day. A good metabolism is one of the key to effective weight loss. Alongside, it helps reduce belly, when accompanied by a well-balanced diet. Ginger-ajwain-lemon tea also decreases the problems related to indigestion and acidity," Chatterjee stated.

Ajwain, ginger and lemon are rich in antioxidants that detoxify our body and protect it from inflammation and free radical damages. These factors further aid weight loss. Moreover, vitamin C, present in lime juice, may help improve fat oxidation process and burn excess calories in our body.





Also Read: Weight Loss: Drink This Quick Cucumber-Mint Drink To Lose Weight





How To Make Ginger-Ajwain-Lemon Detox Tea:

Ingredients (for one cup):

Half-inch ginger





1 teaspoon carom seeds





Half lemon





Method:

Step 1. Soak the ginger and carom seeds in a glass of water overnight.





Step 2. Next morning, boil the water with the ingredients and strain it in a cup.





Step 3. Add juice of half lemon, stir well and consume.





Eat healthy, stay fit!







