SEARCH
  • Weight Loss
  • Weight Loss: This Drink Ginger-Ajwain-Lemon Tea May Help Lose Weight - Expert Reveals

Weight Loss: This Drink Ginger-Ajwain-Lemon Tea May Help Lose Weight - Expert Reveals

Detox Tea for Weight Loss: Ajwain, ginger and lemon are rich in antioxidants that detoxify our body and protect it from inflammation and free radical damages.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 06, 2020 09:39 IST

Reddit
Weight Loss: This Drink Ginger-<i>Ajwain</i>-Lemon Tea May Help Lose Weight - Expert Reveals

Weight Loss Tea: You will find a plethora of detox waters offering various health benefits

Highlights
  • Detox water helps to flush out toxins and aid weight loss
  • Ginger-ajwain-lemon detox tea can speed up the process of losing weight
  • This detox tea also decreases the problems related to indigestion

Weight loss journey has never been a bed of roses for most of us. It needs time, dedication and hard work to shed those extra. However, some basic changes in lifestyle and food habits can go a long way in making the whole process a bit quick and smooth. One of the ways is to include detox drinks in your daily diet plan. It is basically flavoured water, infused with vegetables or fruits or herbs and spices. Detox water helps to flush out toxins, balance body's pH level and aid weight loss in several ways. It may also prove extremely beneficial for overall fit body.

If you look around, you will find a plethora of detox waters offering various health benefits. We spoke to Kolkata-based consultant dietician Mala Chatterjee, who suggested a ginger-ajwain-lemon detox tea that can speed up the process of losing weight.

Benefits Of Ginger-Ajwain-Lemon Tea For Weight Loss:

"Starting the day with a cup of ginger-ajwain-lemon tea accelerates the metabolism rate of our body for the whole day. A good metabolism is one of the key to effective weight loss. Alongside, it helps reduce belly, when accompanied by a well-balanced diet. Ginger-ajwain-lemon tea also decreases the problems related to indigestion and acidity," Chatterjee stated.

Ajwain, ginger and lemon are rich in antioxidants that detoxify our body and protect it from inflammation and free radical damages. These factors further aid weight loss. Moreover, vitamin C, present in lime juice, may help improve fat oxidation process and burn excess calories in our body.

Also Read: Weight Loss: Drink This Quick Cucumber-Mint Drink To Lose Weight

ljoc8qjo

How To Make Ginger-Ajwain-Lemon Detox Tea:

Ingredients (for one cup):

Half-inch ginger

1 teaspoon carom seeds

Half lemon

Method:

Step 1. Soak the ginger and carom seeds in a glass of water overnight.

Step 2. Next morning, boil the water with the ingredients and strain it in a cup.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Step 3. Add juice of half lemon, stir well and consume.

Eat healthy, stay fit!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Detox TeaHerbal TeaWeight Loss & Diet Plans
Drink This Green Tea and Lemon Concoction To Boost Immunity And Weight Loss
Drink This Green Tea and Lemon Concoction To Boost Immunity And Weight Loss
Watch: Make This Loaded Protein-Rich Palak Chilla For A Healthy Breakfast
Watch: Make This Loaded Protein-Rich Palak Chilla For A Healthy Breakfast

Related Recipe

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 