No-Fuss Garlic: This Genius Trick Makes Easy-To-Use Garlic That Can Last Months

This garlic hack makes garlic easy to use in cooking and can be stored too.

Garlic is an ingredient which is used abundantly in the Indian cuisine. The miraculous condiment has a number of nutritional properties, and can also radically transform the taste of any dish. Ask any expert chef about the one ingredient that can make or break a dish, and they will agree that it's garlic. Although the ingredient is vital to Indian cooking, peeling and chopping it often becomes an arduous task. An Instagram food blogger has shared an ingenious way of cooking garlic in order to make it easier to cook and also long-lasting.





The genius trick was shared on Instagram by food blogger Adam Witt who goes by the handle @omnivorousadam. He posted the hack on his profile, demonstrating the entire process in his video which garnered several thousand likes and comments. What he did was basically to peel garlic cloves and put them in a saucepan. Cover them up with oil and let them heat up in the oven for about three hours at 200 degrees celsius. The resulting garlic after doing this procedure is not just much easier to use, but can also be spread on bread just like butter. What's more, the garlic made in this way can be stored for several months in the fridge without it getting spoilt. How wonderful, right?

The process of making this garlic preserve is also called as 'Garlic Confit'. It is probably the easiest way to store and use garlic with minimal hassle and maximum ease. The word 'Confit' is originally from French cuisine, which uses this technique to preserve meat in its own fat.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this amazing hack with your next batch of Garlic and use it however you want to!





