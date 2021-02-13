Viral Easy Hack Gives You Ready-To-Use Garlic In A Matter Of Seconds

Garlic hack: Take a look this incredible hack to peel garlic.

There are so many cooking hacks that can be found on the internet. Most of them show a unique technique or tip to make life easier for cooks, especially for processes that take up a lot of time. Peeling and chopping garlic is one such task which can take up quite some preparation time. Garlic cloves need to be first separated from the pod, and then individually peeled and chopped - a tedious procedure which can make cooking quite cumbersome. If you're looking for a way to make peeling garlic much easier, you've come to the right place! We've found a unique and surprisingly simple hack to peel the entire garlic pod, making it ready-to-use in a matter of seconds.





The viral video was originally shared on TikTok, which is currently banned in India. The short 12 second clip was shared by user @xwowduck, and it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. He credited the simple trick to his Asian mum-in-law, as he said in the video that she was the one who taught it to him.

The easy hack involved taking a full-sized garlic pod, and then cutting it horizontally with the peel intact. This split the garlic into two flat halves, with each individual clove cut into half as well. Now, the user turned both the halves inwards to face the chopping board with the peel facing the top side. With one quick motion with the flat side of the knife, he smashed both the halves together which removed the entire peel of the two in one go. How simple and efficient, right?





What did you think of the interesting and simple hack? Tell us in the comments below. For some of our easiest hacks to work with garlic, ginger and onion - check the link here.







