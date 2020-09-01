Watch: How To Make 3-Ingredient Boondi Ladoo At Home

All that you would need to make this ladoo is besan, powdered sugar and oil

Soft and sweet laddoo dripping with ghee is one of our biggest weaknesses. The rule is simple, we sneak one, each time we see one. Ladoos in India are of many kinds, and what all do we not use to make these laddoos, from moong dal to methi and coconut to carrots. But we have to agree that one of the most popular varieties of ladoo is the boondi ladoo. And while it may seem like a good idea to buy a dozen from your local mithaiwala, you would be surprised to know how easy it is to make it at home and does not even require a long list of ingredients.





This 3-Ingredient boondi ladoo by food vlogger Reshu is an ideal treat for ladoo lovers. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'.





All that you would need to make this ladoo is besan, powdered sugar and oil for frying. If you want the same vibrant, orange colour you associate with boondi ladoos, you can use some food colouring too but that is completely optional and not recommended, especially if you are planning to serve these ladoos to little kids. Try using your hands to shape the ladoos, grease your palms first and then mould them in round shapes. Using hands, help give a firm shape to ladoos. Allow them to set for a while before consuming.

Watch: Here's the full recipe of 3-Ingredient Boondi Ladoo:

Try this at home and let us know how you liked it.





