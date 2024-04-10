Mango Frooti is a beverage that we all have fond memories of. Whether during school hours or our evening playtime with friends, it was something that instantly got us excited. Even after so many years, we find ourselves craving it (mainly mango lovers), and that first sip is always so comforting, isn't it? However, we can't ignore the fact that store-bought beverages also contain preservatives, making them not-so-healthy. How about ditching store-bought drinks and making your own at home? Sounds too good to be true? Check out this easy recipe below that lets you make mango frooti in just under 20 minutes!

What Is Mango Frooti?

Mango Frooti is one of the most beloved mango-based beverages in India. It is loved for its sweet and fruity flavour and enjoyed during the summer months. While it has been in the market for many years, it continues to be a favourite for many to this day.

How To Store Mango Frooti?

Store-bought mango frooti usually comes in tetra packs or plastic bottles. Your homemade version needs to be stored in a similar manner. Instead of tetra packs, opt for good-quality glass bottles that are air-tight. If they are not air-tight enough, your mango frooti will not stay as fresh and can become bad quickly. Also, ensure that you store the bottles in the refrigerator to keep them chilled.

How To Make Mango Frooti At Home | Homemade Mango Frooti Recipe

You'll be surprised to see how incredibly simple it is to make mango frooti at home. The recipe for this homemade version was shared on the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. To begin, start by adding water to a saucepan along with chopped mangoes, raw mangoes, and sugar. You can use regular granulated sugar or powdered sugar for this purpose. Boil all of them together for about 10 to 12 minutes on a medium flame. Once done, give it a nice stir and set it aside to cool. After it has cooled, transfer the mixture to a blender and blend well. Now, strain it using a sieve, transfer it to glass bottles, and refrigerate until chilled. Add ice cubes to a glass, pour the prepared mango frooti over them, and enjoy its delightful taste. Your mango frooti is ready!

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

Looks delicious, right? Try making it at home for your kids, and we are sure they'll come running to you asking for more.