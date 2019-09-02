Nutrition Week 2019:Malnutrition is one of India's biggest challenges

The National Nutrition Week commences today, 1st September 2019. The National Nutrition Week is a means to make people aware of the importance of right eating practices, and educate them to make better choices when it comes to food. Malnutrition is one of India's biggest challenges; there are millions who are not taking a balanced diet. Vitamin deficiencies are also one of the major health concerns across the country. As more and more women are stepping out in the world, they are not only embracing all challenges with flair but also pushing the envelope every day. However, many times, it is done at the cost of their health and nutrition. If you are a woman in your thirties and feeling excessively stressed, lethargic and sleepless - well you are not alone. But, there are many ways you could combat a bevy of your health issues through your diet and lifestyle.





Nutrition Week 2019: 5 Diet Tips Every Woman In Her 30's Should Ensure

1. Keep Yourself Hydrated: Keep drinking water at regular intervals. It is good for your skin, metabolism and weight loss. You can start your day with warm water and honey; it may do wonders for your metabolism.





Nutrition week: Keep drinking water at regular intervals.

2. Include Fruits And Vegetables Of All Colours In Your Diet: Fruits and vegetables are plump with antioxidants. Go for all colours that you see; through different coloured fruits and veggies, you can yield antioxidants of different kinds.





Nutrition Week 2019: Fruits and vegetables are plump with antioxidants.





3. Do Not Randomly Eliminate Food Groups From Your Diet: Take advises from your friends/internet but practice moderation. Eliminating major food groups (read: fats and carbs) from your diet, may prove detrimental for your health. Therefore, always consult an expert before adopting a tough diet. Ensure that your body is ready for it.





4. Supplement Your Diet With Enough Calcium And Vitamin D: As you step into your thirties, your bone health tends to deteriorate. To make sure your bones and teeth are in good shape; add enough calcium and vitamin D-rich foods in your diet. Some calcium-rich foods are milk, cheese, figs, dates, and orange.





Nutritional Week 2019: As you step into your thirties, your bone health tends to deteriorate.





5. Have Iron-Rich Foods For Energy: For dipping energies, take enough iron-rich foods. There are lakhs of women suffering from anaemia in India. Anaemia is a condition where your blood lacks enough healthy red blood cells. Increased iron intake may help combat anaemia. Iron and folate also play a crucial role in a healthy pregnancy. Beans, peas, pumpkin seeds, green vegetables, poultry and raisins are good sources of iron.





Happy Nutrition Week everybody!









