Healthy Summer Diet: 6 Nutritious Summer Fruit Salad Recipes To Try

Salads are great for the summers. They make for light and easily digestible meals that are full of a range of vitamins and minerals that are essential to keep the body going in the intense heat. Fruits are the perfect examples of nature's bounty - they combine taste and nutrition. They also have high water content and hence, can keep you hydrated in the scorching heat. Apart from being treasure troves of phytochemicals, which are beneficial plant compounds, fruits have antioxidants that can fight inflammation in the body and hence, protect you from a number of serious ailments. Fruits are the key to increasing vitality of the human body, while ensuring that you live a long and healthy life. But, they're especially important during summers for making sure that you keep digestive troubles at bay and are able to maintain healthy skin and hair.





Fruit salads are beneficial during summers as they bring together the vibrancy of fruity nutrition with the freshness of vegetables. A number of health experts recommend getting a certain amount of fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily meals to stay healthy. Fruit salads are the perfect way to ensure that you load up on a rainbow of nutrients when your body most needs it, to fight the excesses of weather outside. Some of the most-loved summer fruits include melons like watermelon and muskmelon, berries like strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, citrus fruits like sweet lime, orange, lemon etc. Don't forget to also throw in the nutritious jamuns, mangoes, litchis and cherries in your summer fruit salads.

Summer Diet: Best Summer Fruit Salad Recipes To Enjoy

One of the most loved Indian summer fruits is the jamun or jambul or java plum. The dry tanginess of the jamunmay be an acquired taste, but once you learn to love this fruit, it will be your best buddy in this weather. This jamun salad recipe brings together the juiciness of mangoes with the hydrating power of cucumbers. It's doused in a light lemon juice and olive oil dressing.





A fitting tribute to sunny weather, this bright red and green pomegranate and kiwi salad is one you'll want to make again and again. Pomegranate can help you prevent urinary tract infections (UTI), which are quite common due to dehydration in the summers. Kiwis, meanwhile, can help ensure a steady supply of Vitamins C, E and K, as well as antioxidants. As a bonus, this salad has an orange and mint dressing for an extra helping of immunity boosting Vitamin C.





A definite treat for seafood lovers, this prawn and litchi salad is a crunchy warm delight that will leave you wanting for more. Mango cubes are also added for an extra burst of flavour. The salad makes for a healthy and light lunch that will keep the dreaded afternoon slump at bay.





Feta and watermelon make for a quirky combination that works perfectly together to give your palate a taste of sweet and salty. Pine nuts in this recipe add another playfully crunchy texture and the strongly flavoured extra virgin olive oil, makes for a good dose of healthy fats.





Fresh, bright and yellow ripe mangoes come together with your favourite cheese - mozzarella - to create this yummy summer fruit salad that redefines health and indulgence. The two are tossed together with fresh, crisp lettuce and covered with a dressing of pesto, lemon juice, orange juice, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.





This fruit salad is as summery as it gets. Indulge in the seasonal goodness of summer melons, together with the low-calorie and delicious ripe papaya, along with onions and tomatoes. The dressing is made from mustard, olive oil and lemon juice.





Make sure you stock up on a range of fruits this summer, as they are essential for good health, and can also bring variety to your meals.







