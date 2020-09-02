National Nutrition Week: Actor-Model Manushi Chhillar Joins The Conversation Around Eating Right

Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to start a campaign around health and nutrition.

Highlights Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar spoke about health and nutrition

She posted about the same on her Instagram profile

This was done keeping in mind the ongoing National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year from 1st to 7th September to raise awareness around eating healthy and nutritious food. The idea is to spread the word about the importance of eating a balanced diet which incorporates ample amounts of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World title in the year 2017, is one celebrity who has spoken up about the importance of eating right. The fittest diva will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar, and she took to Instagram to share a video about her tryst with healthy eating. Take a look at her post.





(Also Read: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar: Diet & Fitness Secrets That Helped The Sonepat Girl Take On The World)





Manushi Chhillar explained in the video how health and nutrition are two causes she has always been passionate about. "Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits. I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right. So let's get to it," wrote Manushi Chhillar in the caption of her post.





She further revealed how she began cooking in her college days to get proper nutrition from the food that was cooked in her hostel. This was thanks to her upbringing in a family of doctors which made her very health-conscious since childhood. "My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits and the food we eat defines our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly," said the 23-year-old actor-model.





(Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Tasted The Most Decadent Cheesecake In New York At This Iconic Restaurant)





Starting this week, Manushi Chhillar has begun a social media awareness campaign on her Instagram profile with conversations around health, fitness and eating right. She revealed how she thinks she can contribute to the topic of health and nutrition. "I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals," she said to ANI.





In keeping with her mission, Manushi Chhillar has shared a number of interesting food facts and anecdotes from her personal life. In a recently held Instagram Ask-Me-Anything session, she revealed that she avoids counting calories and relies on snacks such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and yogurt to keep her satiated and healthy. She also revealed some of her go-to recipes for breakfast bowl, lunch, dinner and dessert. Take a look at her Instagram stories:





We hope the conversations around food and nutrition get a boost with the actor's campaign, with many more people joining hands on the quest to become healthy!







