Udaipur has no shortage of restaurants with a view, but finding one where the food is just as memorable is a different matter. Nyoto, a small rooftop restaurant in the old city, got that balance right for me. I visited around sunset, when Lake Pichola and the Aravalli hills made a lovely backdrop for the evening. As the sky grew darker, the lights of Jagmandir Palace began to reflect on the lake. The music was good, the setting was relaxed, and I was looking forward to what was coming out of the kitchen. I wasn't disappointed.





The Views That Wowed Me





Overlooking Lake Pichola, the restaurant offers lovely views of the Aravalli hills and the city, with Jagmandir Palace lighting up the lake after sunset. Add good music, warm lighting and an inviting atmosphere, and you have the makings of a memorable evening.

But the real reason to visit Nyoto is the food.





A 30-seater restaurant, Nyoto takes a playful approach to Indian cuisine, drawing on childhood memories, familiar flavours and traditional cooking techniques while borrowing ideas from global kitchens. The result is a menu that feels familiar in parts but rarely predictable.





I had the chance to meet Chef Shadab, whose journey into the world of food is an interesting one. He started out as an engineer, building highways, before realising that his real calling lay elsewhere. The lack of good food at his work sites was one of the things that got him thinking about cooking and what makes a meal memorable. That interest eventually led him towards progressive Indian cuisine. His experience at establishments such as GAA in Bangkok, Indian Accent in Mumbai and Delhi, and Masala Library in Mumbai is evident in the way he approaches food. There is plenty of experimentation on the menu, but the dishes are not about unusual combinations for the sake of it. Each one has a recognisable Indian element, presented in a way that makes you curious enough to take another bite.





The Food That Impressed Me





The meal began with an amuse-bouche shaped like pink roses. It looked beautiful and tasted just as good, with a refreshing quality that made for a lovely start. The dishes that followed continued to impress, first with their presentation and then with their flavours.





The Rosette Chaat was one of my favourites. Rose cookies may be familiar to many, but this was a completely different take on the idea. Shaped like a flower, the chaat was almost too pretty to eat. Almost. One bite brought together the tangy, spicy flavours we love in Indian chaat, making it as enjoyable to eat as it was to look at.

The Khees Cornetto was another clever creation. Resembling the ice cream cone we all know, it was filled with savoury, creamy corn khees inspired by Madhya Pradesh. It was an unexpected way to serve a regional street-food favourite, and it worked surprisingly well.





I also loved the Ezme Khichiya, which paired a Turkish salad with Rajasthan's crunchy corn khichiya papad. The freshness of the salad and the crispness of the papad made for a combination I kept going back to. The Kebab Bao offered a different kind of comfort, with soft, fluffy bao buns holding juicy kebabs, complemented by creamy mayonnaise and sauces. It is an interesting way to enjoy Indian kebabs, and one I would happily order again.

For the main course, I tried the Matar Makhani Makhana with Malabar paratha. The dish featured matar and cheese tikkis in a rich, creamy, flavourful sauce. Paired with the flaky paratha, it was a satisfying meal and a good reminder that creative cooking need not come at the expense of comfort.

Dessert was non-negotiable, and I am glad I ordered the Malpua Suzette. Giving the French crepe Suzette a desi spin, this dessert brought together the familiar sweetness of malpua with bright citrus notes. Vanilla ice cream and orange caviar added the finishing touches. I fell in love with this one, and it was easily among the highlights of the meal.

What makes Nyoto special is that the experience extends beyond the plate. The restaurant has an uplifting, relaxed vibe, with music and lighting that set the mood without making the space feel formal or intimidating. I also liked that it was family-friendly, so you can enjoy an elaborate meal without feeling like the experience is reserved only for couples or special occasions.





By the time the evening drew to a close, the city lights had begun to shimmer around Lake Pichola. With good food, well-made drinks, beautiful views and an atmosphere that made me want to stay longer, Nyoto gave me one of my favourite evenings in Udaipur.





I would return for the setting, but the food, especially the Rosette Chaat and Malpua Suzette, gives me even more reason to go back.