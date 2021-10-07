In the post-COVID era, travellers are returning to popular tourist destinations with a vengeance. Actress Sara Ali Khan too has been bitten by the travel bug as we have seen in the recent past. After the pristine peaks of Ladakh, she relaxed on the sun-kissed sands of the Maldives. And now, Sara Ali Khan has ticked Udaipur off her travel bucket list. While in lake city, she has visited many temples and scenic spots. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan is also indulging her foodie side by learning the art of cooking a delicious Rajasthani roti. Take a look at her Instagram story:

Sara Ali Khan shared a boomerang video of herself flipping a yummy Roti while in Rajasthan. She is all smiles while the delicious roti roasts on a hot griddle or Tawa. The roti seems to be made with Bajra flour, which is a popularly consumed grain in the region. Bajra is a millet considered to be excellent for keeping the body cool and also helping in digestion and weight management. Interestingly, the Bajra Rotis were being cooked on a wood-fired griddle or Mitti ka Chulha rather than a typical gas stove. This gives the preparation an authentic and smoky flavour and also retains its nutritional profile.

If Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story has got you craving for some authentic Rajasthani flatbreads, don't worry, we have you covered. The traditional Bajre ki Roti can easily be prepared at home even if you don't have a wood-fired stove at home. This recipe for Bajra Roti or Bhakri is slightly difficult as it requires plenty of patience to form the right shape of the Roti, since Bajra flour is extremely dry and brittle. Click here for the full recipe of Bajra Roti.

Bajra also has a number of health benefits.

Bajra roti is not the only delicious bread that Rajasthani cuisine has to offer. This amazing Khoba Roti from the city of Jodhpur is also an interesting recipe that is made with wheat flour. It is a thick Roti that has small incisions on top to create an interesting texture. Here is the full recipe of Khoba Roti.





Some of you may also have heard of the Jadi Roti from Rajasthan. Some argue that Jadi Roti is just another variation to the Khoba Roti. It uses a combination of Atta and Besan in its making and is typically served with oodles of ghee in it. Find the full recipe here.





So, which Rajasthani Roti will you be making today inspired by Sara Ali Khan? Tell us in the comments below!