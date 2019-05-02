Omega-6 Fatty Acids Linked To Lower Risk Of Heart Disease: Top 5 Omega-6 Rich Foods

High levels of omega-6 fatty acid in the body can lower heart disease risk

Omega-6 fatty acids are a family of polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Some scientific research on the health effects of consumption of omega-6 fatty acids in adequate amounts, has indicated that they can lower the risks of a number of diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, stroke and heart attacks. A new study has added further evidence about the same positive impacts of consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, indicating that this nutrient may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. High levels of these fatty acids have been known to cause a number of health problems, but this study claims to have challenged that.





The results of the study were published in the journal Circulation and it was done through individual analysis of 30 prospective observational studies, done with the participation of 69,000 people from around 13 countries. Scientists observed that high levels of omega-6 fatty acids was linked to lower risks of total cardiovascular disease (CVD), cardiovascular mortality and ischemic stroke. Linoleic acid, which is a beneficial omega-6 fatty acid, in particular was found to be beneficial for lowered risks of heart diseases. Those with the highest levels of linoleic acid had a 7 per cent less chance of developing CVD and had a 22 per cent less chance of dying of cardiovascular diseases as compared to those with low levels of the fatty acid in their body.





Participants with higher levels of LA, were also 12 per cent less likely to suffer from a ischemic stroke. Furthermore, the researchers observed that this relationship between CVD and omega-6 fatty acids was no affected by the levels of omega-3 fatty acids in blood of participants. We're not very likely to include a lot of dietary sources of omega-6 fatty acids in our daily diets, but if this study is any indication, then doing so may protect our heart health.

Following are some of the best sources of omega-6 fatty acids:





1. Nuts





2. Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds





3. Flaxseed oil





4. Canola and Sunflower oils





5. Eggs and Poultry







