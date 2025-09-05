If there is one festival that truly celebrates food, it is Onam. At the heart of this Kerala harvest celebration lies the grand Onam Sadhya - a vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, featuring around 26 dishes that range from crispy banana chips and tangy inji puli to coconut-rich avial, comforting sambar, fluffy matta rice, and creamy payasam. To sum it up, Sadhya is more than just a feast. It symbolises nostalgia, ritual, and the celebration of abundance. So much so that restaurants in cities far beyond Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram are now curating the experience for diners. Hyderabad is no exception.





Every year, restaurants across the city prepare special Sadhya spreads that bring the flavours of Kerala to your plate. Whether you are Malayali missing home or a curious foodie eager to try something new, these spots in Hyderabad offer authentic, heart-warming Sadhyas worth planning your weekend around. So, wear your traditional Kasavu saree or mundu, bring your appetite, and sit down to the feast. You can also find these restaurants on your favourite food apps for online delivery at your doorstep.

Onam 2025





5 Restaurants In Hyderabad Serving Traditional Onam Sadhya This Year:

1. Simply South, Jubilee Hills: Authentic Kerala Flavours

Simply South is a name that resonates with lovers of South Indian thalis. During Onam, the restaurant transforms into a mini-Kerala, serving a full-fledged Sadhya with dishes like olan, pachadi, thoran, sambhar, rasam, and multiple varieties of payasam. The food is served on banana leaves, and the staff guide you through the traditional order of eating - starting with salt and pickle, ending with dessert.

Chef Chalapathi Rao, the man behind the restaurant, believes that with every bite, people should feel like they are eating in a Kerala home.

Where: Ground Floor, A V Towers, Plot No. 131, Rd Number 2, ICRISAT Colony, Jubilee Hills

Ground Floor, A V Towers, Plot No. 131, Rd Number 2, ICRISAT Colony, Jubilee Hills Cost: Rs. 1,750 per person (including tax)

Rs. 1,750 per person (including tax) Dates: Till September 6, lunch only

2. Aidu South Indian Kitchen & Bar, Jubilee Hills: Tradition Meets Style

Aidu brings a contemporary flair to the Onam Sadhya. The plating is elegant, the ambience stylish, but the flavours remain true to tradition. Expect pulissery, kootu curry, avial, and ada pradhaman, served with a side of storytelling. The staff often share the cultural significance of each dish, making it a great choice for first-timers.

Where: Plot No. 1057/G, Cable Bridge Rd, beside SBI Bank, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills

Plot No. 1057/G, Cable Bridge Rd, beside SBI Bank, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills Cost: Rs. 595 per person

Rs. 595 per person Date: Till September 6, lunch only

3. Hanwin Kerala Cafe, Jubilee Hills: A Homely Feast

Hanwin Kerala Cafe feels like a neighbourhood eatery in Ernakulam. Their Sadhya is homely, with dishes like erissery, parippu curry, and pachadi. It is paired with refreshing juices and milkshakes, creating a lighter, more casual version of the traditional feast.

Where: Ground floor, Royal Emirates building, Near Apollo Hospital Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Ground floor, Royal Emirates building, Near Apollo Hospital Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills Cost: Rs. 555 (takeaway), Rs. 500 for dine-in

Rs. 555 (takeaway), Rs. 500 for dine-in Date: Till September 5

4. Malabari's The Kerala Kitchen, Gachibowli: Festive Energy

Malabari's is hosting a full-fledged PonnONAM Fest this year, complete with music, decor, and a lavish Sadhya. The spread includes banana chips, pickles, avial, sambhar, rasam, and payasam, served with festive flair and energy.

Where: 1st floor, Plot No. 25, 14, Street 86, Vinayak Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli

1st floor, Plot No. 25, 14, Street 86, Vinayak Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli Cost: Rs. 444 for dine-in, Rs. 499 (takeaway)

Rs. 444 for dine-in, Rs. 499 (takeaway) Date: Till September 6

5. Akan, Madhapur: Elegant Sadhya With Modern Touch

Akan offers a curated Sadhya that blends tradition with modern presentation. The menu is thoughtfully designed, with seasonal ingredients and clean flavours. It is ideal for those who appreciate subtlety and elegance in their food.

Where: Survey No.62, Plot No.28, Shaikpet, opposite Durgam Cheruvu, Doctor's Colony, Madhapur

Survey No.62, Plot No.28, Shaikpet, opposite Durgam Cheruvu, Doctor's Colony, Madhapur Cost: Rs. 799 per person

Rs. 799 per person Date: September 5, till 4 PM

How To Enjoy Your Onam Sadhya To The Fullest?

The joy of Onam Sadhya does not end with the food being served. Knowing how to enjoy the feast enhances the experience even more.

1. Arrive Hungry, This Is A Feast:

With over 20 dishes served in one sitting, Onam Sadhya is not your average lunch. Skip breakfast and come with an empty stomach. From crispy banana chips to creamy payasam, every bite deserves space and attention.

2. Eat With Your Hands For The Full Experience:

Eating with your hands is a tradition and part of the joy. The textures, temperatures, and flavours come alive when you mix rice with curries using your fingers. Wash well before and after, and enjoy the process.

3. Start Light And Build Up Slowly:

Begin with salt, pickle, and chips placed at the top left of your banana leaf. Then move clockwise through dry sabzis, gravies, and finally rice with sambhar and rasam. This sequence helps balance flavours and digestion.

4. Save Room For Dessert - Payasam Is Sacred:

Most Sadhyas conclude with one or more types of payasam, such as semiyan, ada pradhaman, or parippu. These creamy, sweet dishes are the grand finale. Do not fill up too early or you will miss the best part.





5. Book Early To Avoid Disappointment:

Onam week is busy, especially in popular South Indian restaurants. Reserve your table in advance, preferably a day or two before, to ensure you get a seat and a full banana leaf. You can check out the online food delivery apps as well.

Onam Sadhya is all about celebrating community, culture, and culinary richness. Whether you are Malayali or simply a lover of good food, sitting down to a banana leaf filled with vibrant, flavourful dishes is an experience that stays with you. Happy Onam 2025!





