For most of us, biryani is an emotion! Juicy meat pieces, dunked in aromatic rice; the dish can uplift the mood anytime during the day. And what fascinates us, even more, are the different versions of biryani available across India. While each of these regional variations has its dedicated fan base, according to a recent report, Hyderabad reigns as the biryani capital of India. The report, published by an online food delivery app aggregator in July, states that the city has ordered over 72 lakh biryanis in the past six months.

Considering the craze, we bring you a list of some of the most popular biryani places in Hyderabad that every foodie must try. Each of these places serves authentic Hyderabadi biryani and has been ruling the hearts of the city for years. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Iconic Biryani Places In Hyderabad:

There are many restaurants where you can have lip-smacking biryanis in Hyderabad. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Hotel Shadab:

Located near the iconic Charminar in the old city, Hotel Shadab has been catering to thousands of guests every single day. Besides serving aromatic dum biryani, cooked to perfection, the place also offers authentic Hyderabadi breakfast, including kheema, paya, gurda fry, roti, and more.

Where: Door No. 22-8, 111112, Nayapul Rd, Nayapul, Chatta Bazar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad

Timings: 5 am to 11:45 pm

2. Paradise Biryani:

The go-to biryani place for every tourist in Hyderabad, Paradise has been serving guests from across the globe since 1953. This legendary eatery has its main outlet in the old city, but you will also find its branches spread across Hyderabad, including Jubilee Hills and Hitech City, to name a few.

Where: Multiple outlets in Hyderabad

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm

3. Cafe Bahar:

Fish biryani is also a must-try. Photo Credit: iStock

This place serves one of the most unique forms of Hyderabadi biryani - fish biryani. In fact, it is one of the very few places offering this dish, that too in good quantity to fill your appetite. You will also find various other types of biryanis at a budget-friendly price. The only problem is, you will hardly find this place empty. So we suggest going there in advance and waiting for a while for a place to sit and enjoy a wholesome meal.

Where: 3-5, 815/A, Old MLA Quarters Rd, Avanti Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad

Timings: 10 am to 12 am





4. Grand Hotel:

Another iconic biryani place in the city, Grand Hotel offers authentic Hyderabadi biryani with a Mughlai twist to it. Besides using some additional masalas, they take extra care of the meat to make it too soft to chew. It is said that the meat here melts in the mouth in seconds. The best part is, this place is open till midnight to satiate your hunger pangs.

Where: Plot 4-1-395, Opposite Big Bazaar, Abids, Hyderabad

Timing: 12 noon to 1 am

5. Bawarchi Restaurant:

One of the iconic names in the world of Hyderabadi Biryani, this place always has a waiting time of 30 to 40 minutes throughout the day. Bawarchi is known for its succulent mutton biryani, which is cooked to perfection with the right use of spices. While you will find multiple small outlets across the city named after this legendary eatery, always remember, the original Bawarchi doesn't have any branch. So, always visit the original outlet to experience a flavorful meal.





Where: Plot No. 44, RTC Cross Road, Jawahar Nagar, Chikkadapally, New Nallakunta, Hyderabad.

Timings: 12 noon to 11:30 pm





