One of the things that differentiate us Indians from the rest of the world is our love for chai! Not coffee, not a latte, or even espresso, what gets us desis up and running first thing in the morning is a cup of steaming 'kadak chai'. Some might say that this is the most certain way to know if you are an Indian - after all, there is no other community in the world that is as obsessed with a beverage as we are with our humble desi chai. Famous Indian origin American TV show host and author Padma Lakshmi is totally in favor of this idea as she herself is completely addicted to her cup of tea. Her love for chai surpasses even the truest Indian and not by just mere numbers - in a recent video clip shared on her Instagram profile, the celebrity chef can be heard counting the number of times she has tea in a day and it goes well up to almost 12 cups!





The video was titled 'Tell me you are Indian without telling me you are an Indian', and we think Padma Lakshmi's obsession with tea made the answer pretty clear. The video has garnered over 337 thousand views and17.2 thousand likes within the last 12 hours. It has also received almost 440+ hilarious comments some of which are just too good to be missed. Take a look at the video here:

'Just Desi Things', Padma Lakshmi captioned the video along with using hashtags such as #desilife and #onemorecupoftea.





In the video, Padma Lakshmi explains her daily intake of tea, from her first cup of tea in the morning to several cups during the shoot of her show to one right before dinner followed by the last one before bed. As amusing Padma Lakshmi's obsession with tea sounds, what's even more entertaining was the list of hilarious comments the users left behind.





'As the person who was constantly making these cups of tea in my family, my heart goes out to your daughter.' read one comment. While another one talked about a similar situation back home 'Yaas @padmalakshmi spill that tea, its 12:10 am in India and we just had our last cup of tea here'.





Out of the many comments, the most common one remained the question 'What kind of tea?' to which Padma Lakshmi replied 'Masala chai with whole milk and a little honey'.





What's your favorite kind of tea to have throughout the day? Let us know in the comments below.