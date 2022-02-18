Padma Lakshmi is no ordinary celebrity, she is a multi-talented icon who is a model, author, television host, activist, and not to forget, a big foodie! If you have been following her on Instagram, then you'd be aware of her passion for food, especially Indian food. She loves to cook food and share her own recipes of her beloved Indian dishes. Today, she has shared her own version of the popular imli chutney. Now you must be wondering, how is Padma Lakshmi's imli chutney any different from the one we make at home? Unlike most imli chutneys, Padma Lakshmi's recipe has a secret twist! She added dates (khajur) instead of gur to her imli chutney.





Also Read: Watch: Indian Artists Cooking Miniaturised Desi Food; Internet Is Impressed





Tangy, sweet and sour - imli chutney is the perfect side dish for any snack! Generally made from imli and gur, this chutney is an extremely important part of Indian street food. From chaat papdi, dahi bhalla, raj kachori, bhalla papdi, samosa to even pakoda, all these street delicacies are incomplete without a generous serving of imli chutney on the side.

How To Make Padma Lakshmi's Special Imli Chutney:











Start by chopping dates (khajur), make sure they are seedless. Keep this aside. Dry roast cumin powder, coriander powder and cayenne powder. Add tamarind concentrate and pour a cup of water. Dissolve the tamarind and the spices in the warm water. Once it boils, turn the heat down to low and add the chopped dates. Once it gets nice and thick, add some salt. Add more water, and let it cook slowly for about 40 minutes. The dates shall soften and dissolve in the chutney during the slow cooking.











Quick Tip: If the dates don't dissolve while cooking, Padma Lakshmi recommends to grind it after it is cooked.











Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Padma Lakshmi's Date And Tamarind Chutney:

















Sounds easy, right? Make this delicious chutney at home and do tell us how you found Padma Lakshmi's imli chutney recipe in the comments section below!



