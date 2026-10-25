Varanasi is known for its traditional food, and Palang Tod Mithai is one of the local sweets that stands out. Also known as Palangtor, this sweet is made with 20 layers of cream, with crushed cardamom, saffron and date jaggery juice added between the layers.

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Food vlogger Gaurav Wasan has recently shown this special sweet in a video, explaining what makes it different from other Indian sweets.





In the video, Gaurav introduces Palang Tod Mithai as a rare sweet found in Varanasi. He explains that a closer look at the sweet reveals its many layers of cream. "This is one of the rare sweets that you will find in Banaras. If you look at it closely, it has 20 different layers," he says.

He then explains that each layer contains cream, with crushed cardamom, saffron and date jaggery juice added between them. "These are 20 layers of cream set together, with all these ingredients added between the layers," he says.





The content creator also recommends trying the sweet from Bhairo Bazaar in Varanasi. Praising its taste, he says, "If you have tried the one from Bhairo Bazaar, you will forget everything else."





How Is Palang Tod Mithai Made?





As explained in the video, Palang Tod Mithai is prepared by setting together 20 layers of cream. Crushed cardamom, saffron and date jaggery juice are added between the layers.





The cream forms the main part of the sweet, while the spices and date jaggery add to its taste. Its multiple layers also make it different from many other traditional Indian sweets.





Why Is It Called Palang Tod Mithai?





The name Palang Tod literally translates to "bed-breaking". The name is associated with the idea that the sweet is so rich and filling that a person may feel like lying down after eating it.





The sweet is also locally known as Palangtor. Its name, layered preparation and rich ingredients have made it a distinctive part of Varanasi's food culture.





For those exploring Banaras through its local food, Palang Tod Mithai is one traditional sweet worth knowing about.