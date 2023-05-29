Indian food has indeed taken the world by storm. We regularly see people from all over the world trying the multiple delightful dishes that this cuisine has to offer. From dal-chawal to puchka, there is so much to choose from and each dish is more delicious than the next. So, when Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki visited the country for a trip, the first thing on his mind was clearly the delicious Indian food. He shared pictures of himself trying all sorts of popular dishes in Varanasi. Take a look:

In the video, we could see the Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying golgappas with dahi, a dish that is called dahi puri. He seemed to have liked the chaat and he even revealed on Twitter that he "really wanted to eat golgappe" ever since he saw PM Modi Narendra Modi and PM Kishida eating them together in March. Later, in the same thread, he shared that he relished a fantastic Banarasi thali while in Varanasi. "I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such warm hospitality," he wrote in his tweet. Take a look:

Golgappa and thali were not the only food items that the Japanese diplomat enjoyed on his India visit. Upon his visit, he was also treated to some Litti Chokha and Banarsi Paan. "Waah, Banarasi Paan," and "Of course, my last meal in Varanasi is Baati Chokha!" Take a look at the videos and photos that Mr Suzuki shared:

This is not the only time we have seen a foreign diplomat enjoying Indian food. Recently, the German ambassador also relished some organic Indian mangoes. Meanwhile, the US ambassador visited Mumbai to try vada pav, bun maska and chai.

What did you think of these foreign diplomats experiencing Indian food? Tell us in the comments.