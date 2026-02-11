Paneer Stuffed Dum Aloo is a rich and flavourful North Indian dish that brings together soft paneer filling and tender baby potatoes simmered in a warm, aromatic gravy. Often made for special occasions, festivals, or family meals, this recipe stands out for its beautiful presentation and comforting taste.





The word "dum" refers to a slow-cooking method where the dish is cooked on low heat, allowing the spices to blend gently and deepen the flavour. If you enjoy creamy, mildly spiced, restaurant-style food, this is a dish worth trying at home.

Why This Dish Is Special

What makes Paneer Stuffed Dum Aloo unique is the lovely mix of textures and flavours. The golden, slightly crisp potatoes pair perfectly with the soft, creamy paneer stuffing inside. The tomato-onion gravy is rich, warm, and full of gentle spices.

Even though it looks luxurious, it uses everyday ingredients and can be made easily at home. The dum-cooking process ensures every bite is packed with flavour. Serve it with naan, roti, or jeera rice for a complete meal.





Also Read: Love Dum Aloo? Try This Banarasi-Style Version For A Royal Treat

Ingredients

For the potatoes and stuffing

12-15 baby potatoes

1 cup grated paneer

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For the gravy

2 medium onions (finely chopped)

2 medium tomatoes (pureed)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp fresh cream

2 tbsp oil or ghee

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

How To Make Paneer Stuffed Dum Aloo:

Step 1: Prepare the Potatoes

Wash and boil the baby potatoes until just tender. They should hold their shape. Once they cool slightly, peel them. Use a small spoon to scoop out the centre of each potato to make room for the stuffing. Be gentle so the potatoes don't break.

Step 2: Make the Paneer Stuffing

In a bowl, mix grated paneer, coriander, chopped green chilli, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Fill each hollowed potato with this mixture and press lightly to seal.





Also Read: Dhaba-Style Dum Aloo: The Perfect Dish For Special Occasions

Step 3: Fry the Stuffed Potatoes

Heat oil in a pan and shallow-fry the stuffed potatoes until they turn golden and slightly crisp. This helps them hold their shape in the gravy. Set them aside.

Step 4: Start the Gravy

In another pan, heat oil or ghee. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell fades.

Step 5: Add the Tomato and Spices

Add the tomato puree, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook until the masala thickens and oil separates from the sides.

Step 6: Dum Cook and Finish

Add a little water to adjust the gravy's consistency. Gently place the stuffed potatoes into the gravy. Cover with a tight lid and cook on low heat for 10-12 minutes.





Finish with fresh cream and a pinch of garam masala. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.





Paneer Stuffed Dum Aloo tastes best with naan, roti, or steamed rice. Enjoy your delicious, homemade, restaurant-style dish!