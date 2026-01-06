Potatoes are something we all love, no matter how they are cooked. From everyday meals to special dishes, aloo shows up in so many delicious forms, and dum aloo is definitely one of the most loved. It can be easily prepared at home or ordered through an online food delivery platform. But tell me, have you ever tried its Banarasi version? This one comes straight from a royal style of cooking, where patience and rich flavours do all the talking. It feels indulgent, comforting and deeply rooted in tradition at the same time. If you enjoy food that tells a story and tastes just as grand, you are going to love this. The recipe for this delicious dish was shared by the Instagram page @shameemskitchenrecipe.

What Is Dum Aloo?

Dum Aloo is a classic Indian curry where potatoes are cooked slowly in a rich, spiced gravy. The word "dum" refers to the slow-cooking technique that locks in flavours and aromas. This method makes the dish deeply flavourful and perfect for special occasions.

What Makes Banarasi Dum Aloo Different From Regular Dum Aloo?

Banarasi Dum Aloo is unique because the potatoes are hollowed out, stuffed with a paneer mixture, and simmered in a creamy gravy. The addition of cashews, melon seeds, and Kashmiri chillies gives it a royal touch. It's richer, more indulgent, and has a distinct flavour profile compared to the regular version.

Can You Make Banarasi Dum Aloo Without Stuffing?

Yes, you can skip the stuffing if you want a quicker version. Simply use whole or halved boiled potatoes and cook them in the same rich gravy. While the stuffed version is more indulgent, the simplified version still tastes delicious and saves time.

Is Banarasi Dum Aloo Spicy?

Banarasi Dum Aloo has a balanced flavour profile. It's mildly spicy with a hint of sweetness from cashews and melon seeds, and a creamy texture from curd and nuts. You can adjust the heat by adding more or fewer chillies to suit your taste.

What To Serve With Banarasi Dum Aloo?

Banarasi Dum Aloo pairs beautifully with naan, tandoori roti or paratha. It also tastes amazing with steamed basmati rice or jeera rice for a complete meal. Add a side of salad or raita to balance the richness and make it a feast.

How To Make Banarasi Dum Aloo | Dum Aloo Recipe

Heat oil in a pan and saute onion, garlic, and ginger until soft. Add tomato, whole spices, green chillies, cashews, Kashmiri chillies and melon seeds. Cook well. Add coriander powder, red chilli powder and garam masala. Let it cool. Mix in hung curd and water, then grind to a smooth paste. For stuffing, combine paneer, cashews, raisins, green chillies, coriander leaves, chilli flakes, chaat masala and salt. Peel and scoop potatoes. Parboil until tender, then cool. Stuff potatoes with the paneer mixture and shallow-fry until golden. Drain. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, onion paste, salt and a little water. Cook until oil separates. Add the prepared masala paste and cook again until the oil separates. Add stuffed potatoes, kasuri methi, coriander leaves and chilli oil. Cover and cook on low flame for 2 minutes. Let it rest for 1-2 minutes. Garnish and serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video below:

So go ahead and try this Banarasi Dum Aloo recipe at home. It's indulgent, aromatic and guaranteed to impress. Whether you make it at home or order it online, it is guaranteed to impress.





