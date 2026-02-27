Soya is one of the most popular plant-based proteins in Indian households. It is inexpensive, easy to cook and offers a complete amino acid profile that makes it attractive for vegetarians and fitness seekers. Many people add soya chunks, tofu or soy milk to their meals because they want a reliable protein source that fits into everyday cooking. But with rising popularity, soya has also attracted doubts, especially around hormones, digestion and long-term health effects. Understanding what research and experts say can help clear these doubts and make it easier to include soya confidently in your diet.

Side Effects Of Soya: What You Need To Know

1. Does Soya Affect Hormones?

Many people worry that soya can cause hormonal imbalance, especially in men. According to ftiness coach Ralston D'Souza, this is a myth. He explains that multiple studies show soya protein and soya isoflavones do not cause hormonal issues in either men or women. This is supported by health reviews showing no harmful effect on testosterone or oestrogen levels.





2. Can Soya Cause Thyroid Problems?

There is confusion around soya and thyroid health. According to health research published in Frontiers in Nutrition, soy isoflavones can affect certain enzymes related to thyroid hormone production only when iodine intake is already low. Ralston D'Souza also clarifies that soya does not directly cause thyroid issues. It is iodine deficiency that leads to thyroid imbalance, and as long as you get enough iodine from salt, dairy or seafood, regular soya consumption is not a concern.

3. Does Soya Affect Mineral Absorption?

Some people experience reduced absorption of minerals like iron, zinc and calcium when they consume very large amounts of soya. This is because soya contains phytates, natural compounds that can bind to minerals. A health study discussing nutrient absorption notes that high soya intake may reduce mineral availability. This effect is mostly seen when consumption is extremely high or when someone already has low mineral levels.

4. Can Soya Cause Digestive Discomfort?

Eating too much soya at once may cause bloating or gas. Health reports explain that compounds in soya can slow digestion, especially when eaten in processed forms like soya chunks. People with sensitive stomachs may feel these effects more strongly, but for most people, moderate portions are easy to tolerate.

5. What About Allergies?

Soy is one of the common food allergens worldwide. Some individuals may experience itching, stomach upset or other reactions if they have a soy allergy. For those without allergies, soy remains safe for daily consumption.





So, Should You Avoid Soya?

Not at all. According to Ralston D'Souza, soya chunks are a complete protein, rich in fibre and even helpful for lowering bad cholesterol. He also highlights that soya has been shown to improve heart health, supported by a meta-analysis of over forty randomised controlled trials showing soy protein lowers LDL and total cholesterol. Soya is also a good prebiotic because of its fibre content.





Soya is safe, nutritious and beneficial for most people when eaten in moderation as part of a balanced diet.